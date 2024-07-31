What Is The Best Golf Course On Long Island?

Long Island has rolling hills, sand traps, and green a plenty to meet all of your golfing desires. From challenging a black course to more accessible courses, there is something for everyone who wants to take a whack.

Why settle for anything but the best? Long Islanders made that choice easy for you when they chose multiple-time winner Bethpage State Park Golf Course as the best golf course on Long Island!

Voters have once again named Bethpage State Park Golf Course the best golf course on Long Island. After all, it is the perfect place for golfers of all skill levels to test their mettle, whether playing on the back nine or all 18 holes! The mecca for golfers is world famous for its 7,500-yard course known as Bethpage Black, which hosted the United States Open Championships in 2002 and 2009. It was also the site of The Barclays PGA Tour events in 2012 and 2016 and the PGA Championship in 2019. This year, Bethpage Black will be hosting the Ryder Cup! It has been hailed by many, including seasoned pros, as “one of the hardest, but fairest courses” in the United States.

Bethpage State Park Golf Course is located at 99 Quaker Meeting House Rd, Farmingdale and can be reached at (516) 249-0700 or bethpageproshop.com.