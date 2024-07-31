Multi-Chamber Mixer Hosted By Oyster Bay-East Norwich Chamber of Commerce

Sign up for our LI Press email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The Multi-Chamber Mixer: an evening of networking between chambers of commerce on Long Island hosted by the Oyster Bay-East Norwich Chamber of Commerce!

The Oyster Bay-East Norwich Chamber of Commerce hosted a vibrant multi-chamber mixer on Wednesday evening at The Wine Line Kitchen and Bar in Oyster Bay. The event aimed to continue to foster connections among the members of various Long Island chambers.

Attendees from the Plainview-Old Bethpage, Syosset-Woodbury and Glen Cove Chambers of commerce were able to mix and mingle, complemented with a side of drinks and light bites at the beautiful new downtown spot.