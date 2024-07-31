Quantcast
Scene & Seen

Multi-Chamber Mixer Hosted By Oyster Bay-East Norwich Chamber of Commerce

By Seraina Caviezel Posted on
Mixer
Multi-Chamber Mixer
Photo by Seraina Caviezel

The Multi-Chamber Mixer: an evening of networking between chambers of commerce on Long Island hosted by the Oyster Bay-East Norwich Chamber of Commerce!

The Oyster Bay-East Norwich Chamber of Commerce hosted a vibrant multi-chamber mixer on Wednesday evening at The Wine Line Kitchen and Bar in Oyster Bay. The event aimed to continue to foster connections among the members of various Long Island chambers.

Attendees from the Plainview-Old Bethpage, Syosset-Woodbury and Glen Cove Chambers of commerce were able to mix and mingle, complemented with a side of drinks and light bites at the beautiful new downtown spot.

Mixer
Left- Barbara Mars
Middle- Michelle Routhenstein
Right- Zehava FriedmanPhoto by Seraina Caviezel
Mixer
Left- Katherine A. Serrano Sosa
Colorful flowery dress- Liz Savastano
black and white dress – Kim Keiserman
Right- Susanna KeisermanPhoto by Seraina Caviezel
Mixer
Left- Melanie Ranaldo
Right/ red head -Lillie RanaldoPhoto by Seraina Caviezel
Mixer
Left/hat- Soshana Ellison Cellers
Right- April SimanoffPhoto by Seraina Caviezel
Mixer
Left- Rachel Gallegos
Middle- Katherine A. Serrano Sosa
Right/purple shirt- Michelle Moreira-JodicePhoto by Seraina Caviezel
Mixer
Left/Yellow Shirt- Russell Green
Right- Ari GoldblattPhoto by Seraina Caviezel
Mixer
Left- Peter Jaewon Kim
Right- Daniel AlduinoPhoto by Seraina Caviezel
Mixer
Left- Daryl Katz
Right/Man- Alan GoldbergPhoto by Seraina Caviezel

