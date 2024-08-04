OpEd: Biden Put His Country Before His Own Interests. Now Let’s Wait Before Jumping On The Harris Bandwagon

Sign up for our LI Press email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

President Biden’s decision to forego a run for a second term is a signal moment in the 2024 campaign, and in the history of our country. By putting the country’s interest before his own, he reminded us of a time before the bitter and destructive partisanship of recent times threatened to undo 250 years of the democratic experiment that is America.

While I continue to have disagreements on particular issues with Biden, he drew on his five decades in government to jump-start much needed infrastructure reconstruction, protecting women’s rights, supporting unions, and respecting the rule of law. And he did that in the face of divided government, where the parties seem more intent on tearing down their opponents than serving the citizens they all swore an oath to serve. On the other hand, his immigration policies, particularly in the area of migrants and their influx into New York has been an abominable disaster.

Democratic leaders have tried to quickly get everyone in line behind Vice President Harris, but I think it is time for a pause and to allow the delegates to the Democratic convention in Chicago later this month to consider who is best candidate to oppose former President Trump. The stable of Democratic governors, senators and those outside government should be considered inasmuch as they may indeed serve this country well.

Even after four years as vice-president, Harris is relatively unknown, especially when it comes to foreign policy. With wars raging in Ukraine and the Middle East, Democrats must give careful consideration before jumping on a bandwagon.

I am particularly concerned with Harris when it comes to Israel, where she has been insufficiently vocal in condemning Hamas’ murderous and genocidal attacks of October 7th that sparked the current war, which already shows signs of spreading throughout the region as radical Islamist groups try to exploit what they see as an Israel weakened on the world stage by cowardly leaders who play into those

Islamists’ hands with their one-sided criticism of the Jewish state. Her biggest failing is in criticizing Israel for casualties to innocent civilians, when it is Hamas that uses it citizens as human shields by hiding themselves underneath hospitals and schools. While mistakes happen in war, she never notes Hamas culpability for the civilian casualties.

With a substantial part of the world joining in the anti-Israel bandwagon, and their being an increase in antisemitism here in the United States it would have been much smarter to temper her comments on this issue.

Let’s let the delegates decide what is in the best interests of the Democratic Party and our country.

Howard Fensterman is the Managing Partner and Co-Founder of Abrams Fensterman LLP, based in Lake Success