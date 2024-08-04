Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Opinions

OpEd: Biden Put His Country Before His Own Interests. Now Let’s Wait Before Jumping On The Harris Bandwagon

By Howard Fensterman Posted on
Biden
From left: President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris (Photo source: www.joebiden.com)

President Biden’s decision to forego a run for a  second term is a signal moment in the 2024  campaign, and in the history of our country. By putting the country’s interest before his own, he reminded us of a time before the bitter and  destructive partisanship of recent times threatened to undo 250 years of the democratic  experiment that is America. 

While I continue to have disagreements on particular issues with Biden, he drew on his five decades in government to jump-start much  needed infrastructure reconstruction, protecting women’s rights, supporting unions,  and respecting the rule of law. And he did that  in the face of divided government, where the  parties seem more intent on tearing down their  opponents than serving the citizens they all  swore an oath to serve. On the other hand, his  immigration policies, particularly in the area of  migrants and their influx into New York has  been an abominable disaster. 

Democratic leaders have tried to quickly get  everyone in line behind Vice President Harris, but I think it is time for a pause and to allow the  delegates to the Democratic convention in Chicago later this month to consider who is best candidate to oppose former President  Trump. The stable of Democratic governors, senators and those outside government should  be considered inasmuch as they may indeed serve this country well. 

Even after four years as vice-president, Harris  is relatively unknown, especially when it  comes to foreign policy. With wars raging in  Ukraine and the Middle East, Democrats must  give careful consideration before jumping on a  bandwagon. 

I am particularly concerned with Harris when it  comes to Israel, where she has been  insufficiently vocal in condemning Hamas’  murderous and genocidal attacks of October 7th that sparked the current war, which already  shows signs of spreading throughout the region  as radical Islamist groups try to exploit what  they see as an Israel weakened on the world  stage by cowardly leaders who play into those  

Islamists’ hands with their one-sided criticism of the Jewish state. Her biggest failing is in criticizing Israel for casualties to innocent  civilians, when it is Hamas that uses it citizens  as human shields by hiding themselves underneath hospitals and schools. While  mistakes happen in war, she never notes  Hamas culpability for the civilian casualties. 

With a substantial part of the world joining in  the anti-Israel bandwagon, and their being an  increase in antisemitism here in the United  States it would have been much smarter to  temper her comments on this issue. 

Let’s let the delegates decide what is in the best  interests of the Democratic Party and our  country.

Howard Fensterman is the Managing Partner and Co-Founder of Abrams Fensterman LLP, based in Lake Success

About the Author

Michael Malaszczyk

Michael Malaszczyk is the Digital Editor of the Long Island Press.

Related Articles

More from our Sister Sites