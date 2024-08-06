Kevan Abrahams, Chris Schneider To Face Off For Hempstead Town Council Seat In November

Councilman Chris Schneider (R-Seaford), far left, is sworn into office on Aug. 6. He will face former Legislator Kevan Abrahams (D-Freeport) in a special election for his seat on Nov. 5.

Former Nassau County Minority Leader Kevan Abrahams (D-Freeport) will face off against newly-appointed Councilman Chris Schneider (R-Seaford) in a Nov. 5 special election for a Town of Hempstead council seat.

The Nassau County Democratic Committee announced on Aug. 5 that Abrahams will be the Democratic candidate for the special election.

This announcement comes two weeks after Chris Carini, former Town of Hempstead councilman for District 5, died. On Aug. 6, the Hempstead Town Board appointed Chris Schneider of Wantagh to fill the vacant seat. The appointment was unanimously passed 6-0, and Schneider, who has been a community leader in Wantagh and Seaford, was immediately sworn in to represent a district that includes Lido Beach, Point Lookout, and parts of Bellmore, Freeport, Merrick, Seaford, and Wantagh.

“On behalf of the Town Board, I am proud to welcome Chris Schneider as the newest member of the Town Board,” Don Clavin, supervisor of the Town of Hempstead, said. “Although the Town of Hempstead suffered a great loss with the passing of Councilman Chris Carini, the Town Board and I truly believe that Chris Schneider is the perfect person to carry on Chris Carini’s legacy. I have known Chris Schneider a long time, and I know he is someone who cares deeply about his community and is committed to always doing what’s in the best interest of the residents.”

Since 2022, Schneider has represented Seaford on the Nassau County Police Commissioner’s Community Council, working hand-in-hand with our police for safe communities. Schneider has also been instrumental in protecting the quality-of-life of residents in the 5th Councilmanic District, as he has served on the 5th District Graffiti Watch Task Force.

Additionally, Schneider has served as Trustee and Vice President of the Wantagh-Seaford Homeowners Association for nearly 20 years, and has served as a member of the Seaford Manor PTA.

Abrahams brings nearly 25 years of public service as a Nassau County legislator, where he served as the Democratic minority leader in the Legislature. His tenure is marked by his commitment to the community as well as his efforts to ensure government accountability and protect taxpayers’ interests.

“Kevan’s leadership and integrity are unmatched,” Jay Jacobs, Nassau County Democratic Committee Chairman, said in a press release. “He has been a tremendous advocate for his constituents and has fought tooth and nail against Republican corruption. He’s exactly who we need on the Town of Hempstead Board right now.”

A lifelong resident of Freeport, Abrahams has deep ties to the community and a thorough understanding of the issues facing Nassau County. As a legislator, Abrahams was instrumental in appointing a permanent inspector general to combat waste, fraud and abuse in Nassau County. He also secured millions of dollars for infrastructure improvements in his District.

In April 2023, Abrahams stepped down from the Nassau County Legislature, yet expressed his continued “thirst and need to serve” in the future.

“I am proud of the work I have done and am honored to continue my public service journey,” Abrahams said in a press release. “Our community deserves a representative who fights for fairness, transparency, and the well-being of all residents. I am committed to bringing accountability and positive change.”

In 2024, Abraham criticized the Town Board’s decision to increase the Town’s overall tax levy by over $2 million, while also introducing more than 100 fee hikes on essential services.

“These back-door tax increases affect everything from seasonal and daily passes at town pools to parking permits, and sports league fees. It’s happening on the backs of the taxpayer – the people are carrying the burden for the Town’s fiscal mismanagement. It needs to change,” Abrahams said.

Laura Gillen, former Town of Hempstead supervisor from 2017 to 2019, backed Abraham’s candidacy in a press release.

“As supervisor, I righted the fiscal ship in Hempstead, saving residents millions by cutting costs, lowering taxes and rooting out corruption. After my departure, the same old fiscal irresponsibility returned, resulting in tax and fee increases,” Gillen said. “Abrahams will be a much-needed voice for taxpayers, who will advocate for fiscal responsibility, restore transparency, and balance out the one-party rule in Hempstead.”