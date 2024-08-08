Transitioning Into College Life: A Guide to a Successful College Move-In and Beyond

Sign up for our LI Press email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The days leading up to college move-in will leave you feeling all the emotions as you face an uncharted adventure: nervous, excited, anxious, and more.

Beginning with a timeline of events, from packing up your dorm essentials, to receiving the keys to your new home, to the moment your loved ones leave you away from home to embark on your newest journey, effective time management is key.

“As I reflect on the previous years of college move-in, two important concepts are to be yourself and to manage your time wisely,” said Elizabeth Yoskowitz, a senior at Towson University in Maryland. “Always be open to meeting new people and take advantage of the on-campus services that are offered to guide you through this exciting process.”

Here are some tips to assist with making the college move-in process and beyond as seamless as possible.



Preparing for Move-In Day:

Convenience of Checklists: Checklists will be your best friend leading up to the days prior to college move-in, ensuring that you have all the essential personal and dorm items. Creating checklists is a great planning tool to avoid any last-minute stress as you venture away from home.

Planning Ahead for College-Move in Day: After receiving notice from your college or university of the exact date and time that you can begin your move-in process, coordinate with your family. Plan out the days ahead with a time you plan on getting to campus and any other tasks that need to be done before your arrival. Pack Strategically: While it seems like you may be packing your life away, labeling all of your items clearly can help with organization. Every college student overpacks and that is okay. Packing away your items in categories and labeling them can assist with a smooth process, and don’t forget to conveniently place your personal items for easy access. Coordinate with Roommates: It is always a plus to get in contact with your future roommates before move-in day, for numerous reasons. Generally speaking, college dorms can be small and often are communal spaces. First, ask the college or university what appliances are provided, such as a microwave or mini fridge. Then, speak with roommates to decide what other items are needed in your living space. Connecting with a roommate is a great way to confirm that there are no duplicate items, to help you make the most out of your new home.

On-Campus Arrival:

Using Guidelines to Your Advantage: Colleges will generally send out directions via email so that all students to have an understanding of the move-in day process. Whether it is where to pick up your keys, where to park, or what time check-in is, it is always a good idea to print out all this information to have on hand for your expected arrival. Don’t be Afraid to Ask for Help : On the day you have been restlessly waiting for, the number of orientation leaders or helpers available can be overwhelming to some. These individuals are there to answer any questions from both students and their families, and even assist with unloading your items into the dorms. College staff and returning students who know their way around are always friendly with the move-in process and help you navigate around campus. Envision Your Space: After entering your new living space, take time to familiarize yourself with the space and visualize where you want your dorm essentials to go. Take into consideration the placement of your bed, desks, and any items that are being shared to make your space most effective.

Amanda Acker, a senior at Penn State University, agrees that taking time to plan out your space and making it a comfortable setting is a vital part of the move-in process for many new students. “When stepping into the dorms, take your time and avoid feeling rushed to get everything done right away,” said Acker. “It is important to enjoy the space that you and your roommates create.”

University Shipping Policies : If you are a student moving far from home, some colleges provide a service where students can ship dorm items and they will store them in a safe place for you for your arrival on campus. Check with your college to see if this applies and if they can give you an address to ship your belongings to. Take advantage of this feature as it is perfect for you if you are flying or driving a long distance to get to your new home.

The Awkwardness After the Parent Drop-Off:



Attend University-Planned Events: Once you are moved in, you do not want to miss the orientation events planned by the school. They are the perfect way to meet and converse with people on your very first nights of the college experience. You can form the best memories and remain friendly with some of the first people you meet on campus, thanks to the new student orientation events.

Connect with Others: After you are settled in, enjoy the company of your friends and neighbors. Connecting with others early on will lead to cherished friendships and help you steer through the academic, athletic, and social atmospheres of college life.

Brooke Scheibe, a rising senior and student-athlete at SUNY Cortland, said that briefly introducing yourself to other students and neighbors after moving in can quickly enhance your college experience. “Remember that a simple introduction can go a long way to create many new connections, which will help form a sense of community during your college years,” said Scheibe.

Get Involved Around Campus: As you begin your new journey, keep an open mind and learn about different clubs and organizations around campus. Find a group that best fits your preferences and what you are aiming to get out of a college experience.