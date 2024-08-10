Top 5 Stories in Long Island Press This Week: Sands Casino, Southern State Dog Abandonment, And More

The top 5 stories in the Long Island Press this week are listed below.
Nassau Legislature Approves Las Vegas Sands’ Lease on Nassau Coliseum
The Nassau County Legislature voted Monday to approve a proposal to lease the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum property to Las Vegas Sands casino company.
An arrest has been made in the infamous case of a dog who was abandoned on the side of the Southern State Parkway.
The former treasurer of the Carle Place Volunteer & Exempt Fireman’s Benevolent Association has been charged over an alleged embezzlement scheme, authorities say.
It’s a big deal – in every sense of the word.