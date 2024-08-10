Quantcast
Top 5 Stories in Long Island Press This Week: Sands Casino, Southern State Dog Abandonment, And More

Members of the Say No To The Casino Civic Association
Elijah Croom

The top 5 stories in the Long Island Press this week are listed below.

Nassau Legislature Approves Las Vegas Sands’ Lease on Nassau Coliseum

The Nassau County Legislature voted Monday to approve a proposal to lease the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum property to Las Vegas Sands casino company.

An arrest has been made in the infamous case of a dog who was abandoned on the side of the Southern State Parkway.
The former treasurer of the Carle Place Volunteer & Exempt Fireman’s Benevolent Association has been charged over an alleged embezzlement scheme, authorities say.

It’s a big deal – in  every sense of the word.

Suspected Gilgo Beach Serial Killer Rex Heuermann May Seek Separate Trials For Multiple Murders

Rex Heuermann
Allleged Gilgo serial killer Rex Heuermann, center, inside courtroom at Suffolk County Court in Riverhead on Thursday, June. 6, 2024. His attorney, Michael J. Brown, is at left.Newsday/James Carbone

Suspected Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann may seek separate trials for the six murders he is currently charged with, according to his defense attorney.

