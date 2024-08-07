Former Carle Place Firemen’s Benevolent Association Treasurer Charged With Embezzlement Scheme

Sign up for our LI Press email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The former treasurer of the Carle Place Volunteer & Exempt Fireman’s Benevolent Association has been charged over an alleged embezzlement scheme, authorities say.

John Shellock, 84, of Westbury, was charged Wednesday with second degree grand larceny. According to Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly, Shellock allegedly embezzled $490,000 from the organization between Jan. 2013 and Sept. 2023. He had been in the role

“For three decades this defendant was entrusted with securing the Carle Place Firemen’s Benevolent Association’s financial health and ensuring firefighters and their families were provided relief at their most difficult moments,” Donnelly said. “But for the last ten years, John Shellock allegedly treated the organization’s coffers like a personal checking account, writing checks to himself and paying off credit card debts, stealing a total of nearly half a million dollars of their funds while undermining the Benevolent Association’s mission.”

The association provides relief, aid, and financial assistance to disabled or indigent members of the Carle Place Fire Department, and also provides money for members’ funerals.

The organization is funded by dues paid by its members and from Foreign Fire Insurance Funds, a two-percent tax on the premiums of fire insurance policies imposed by New York State. These funds are distributed by the state to fire service entities, including fire departments and benevolent associations.

According to the Benevolent Association’s bylaws, for checks to be written from the organization’s checking account two signatures are required – the treasurer’s signature along with that of the president or vice president.

Shellock, authorities allege, used his position as treasurer to forge checks to himself, and deposited them in a secret Bank of America account he had opened for the association – unbeknownst to the other board members. He would then write them back to himself and cash them with his personal Capitol One bank account. They said he would also write checks to credit card companies to pay his personal bills.

The president of the association reported Shellock to the police on Oct. 10.

If convicted, Shellock faces up to 15 years in prison. He is due back in court on Aug. 15.