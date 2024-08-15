Going Away For School: College Move-In Hacks

Sign up for our LI Press email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

As a rising sophomore attending George Washington University, I have experienced the chaos of dorm move-in day firsthand.

While comprehensive packing lists abound, under-the-radar strategies can transform this chaotic event into a smooth operation. This guide offers some ingenious tactics employed by seasoned dorm residents.

WHAT TO LEAVE BEHIND, WHAT TO BRING

Many first-year students arrive armed with an arsenal of cleaning supplies, only to discover communal washrooms and a newfound respect for the dorm custodial staff. Opt instead for a travel-sized essentials kit. Invest in a sturdy under-the-bed storage container for bulky items. Command hooks and removable adhesive strips are valuable allies, maximizing vertical storage for frequently used items such as backpacks, bathrobes, or even laundry bags. A well-organized shower caddy with compartments can make life more convenient in communal bathrooms. While shower sandals might seem like a minor detail, they are essential.

UNFORESEEN NECESSITIES

A power strip with a generous cord length is a lifesaver, as dorm rooms often have limited outlets. A small toolkit containing a screwdriver and hammer proves surprisingly useful, whether it’s for assembling furniture or putting together that ingenious DIY shoe rack you found online.

PACK LIKE A PRO

Many schools now offer virtual room tours and provide detailed measurements of dorm rooms, giving students a head start in planning their move. By familiarizing themselves with the room layout and dimensions, students can better organize their belongings and avoid bringing unnecessary items.

DITCH THE CARDBOARD

Cardboard boxes are bulky and inconvenient, especially for navigating tight hallways and stairs. Consider using duffel bags for easier transport. Many students use the infamous huge blue Ikea duffel bags, but Amazon has some great options as well.

VACUUM-SEAL YOUR CLOTHES

Invest in space-saving vacuum bags to compress bulky clothing, particularly out-of-season items. This frees up valuable real estate in your luggage or storage bins.

THE HANGER HACK

Packing clothes with hangers still attached is a game changer. Utilizing garment bags specifically designed for hanging clothes, or simply draping them over a sturdy box and securing them with packing tape can ease the stress of moving in. This eliminates the need for ironing upon arrival.

ELUSIVE ESSENTIALS

Invest in a set of reusable water bottles, a practical choice that promotes hydration, reduces plastic waste, and saves you money in the long run. Pack a portable drying rack for delicates or laundry emergencies. A pair of noise-canceling headphones becomes a lifesaver, whether you need to drown out a chatty roommate or focus on studying during a dorm-wide movie marathon. Finally, a first-aid kit ensures that you’re prepared for minor scrapes, headaches, or that inevitable allergy attack.

BEYOND THE BOXES

Employ clear labeling for all belongings, including your name, dorm number, and contents. Pack an “open first” box with essentials like toiletries, a change of clothes, and a sheet for your bed. Download your dorm’s app beforehand, because it often contains important information and move-in-day instructions. Don’t forget to introduce yourself to your neighbors – they could become your best friends and future study buddies.