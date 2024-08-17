Quantcast
Featured News

Top 5 Stories in Long Island Press This Week: Outdoor Concerts, Building Projects, George Santos, And More

concertfeatured

The top 5 stories in the Long Island Press this week are listed below.

Outdoor Concerts In Nassau County For August 2024

Summer is not over yet! Here are remaining outdoor concerts in Nassau County for August.

Billion-dollar Building Babies: Projects Set to Redefine Nassau and Suffolk Counties

Nassau and Suffolk counties are the site of a bevy of multibillion-dollar projects that collectively could move the region toward a future with improved infrastructure, world-class technology, sewers replacing many cesspools, and developments that would help define the region for decades.

The former treasurer of the Carle Place Volunteer & Exempt Fireman’s Benevolent Association has been charged over an alleged embezzlement scheme, authorities say.
Four people — including three Long Islanders and two NYPD detectives — were charged Monday with a scheme to defraud the Covid-era Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), federal authorities said.

Disgraced ex-congressman and alleged con man George Santos’s defense team is not going to be able to pick jurors based on how much they like him.

