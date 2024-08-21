Cornucopia Natural Foods Expands to Station Yards in Ronkonkoma

From left: Kelley Coughlan Heck; Executive Vice President and Partner of TRITEC, Meaghan Coughlan; Treat Development Manager of TRITEC, Michele Zahakis; Wellness Category Manager of Cornucopia, Rachel Salvitti; Merchandising and Marketing Manager of Cornucopia, Drew Alexander; Owner Cornucopia, Chris Kroger; Grocery Manager of Cornucopia, Chris Kelly; Senior Vice President of TRITEC.

Cornucopia Natural Foods, a well-known provider of natural and wellness products in Sayville, has signed a lease to open a new location at Station Yards, the 53-acre mixed-use development near the Ronkonkoma Train Station.

This expansion into a 6,948-square-foot space marks a significant move for the business, with construction expected to begin this fall.

Station Yards, developed by TRITEC Real Estate Company, is designed as a transit-oriented hub for Long Islanders, featuring residential, retail, and office spaces. The development includes 1,450 apartments, 195,000 square feet of retail, and 360,000 square feet of office space. Cornucopia’s new location is part of TRITEC’s ongoing efforts to bring local businesses into the area. The current phase of development includes 388 apartment homes, 70,000 square feet of retail space, 16,500 square feet of office space, and a public plaza.

The lease agreement was facilitated by representatives from Colliers, including Maria Valanzano, Steve D’Orazio, and Jake Horowitz, on behalf of TRITEC. Cornucopia was represented by Allen Boulos and Scott Schneider from Evernest. TRITEC’s Executive Vice President, Jimmy Coughlan, played a key role in the negotiations.

“We are delighted to welcome Cornucopia Natural Foods to Station Yards,” Coughlan said. “Their commitment to quality and community aligns perfectly with our vision for this development. We are confident that Cornucopia will be a tremendous asset to the residents and visitors of Station Yards.”

Valanzano noted the benefits of having a health food market like Cornucopia at Station Yards, citing the convenience it will offer to local residents and commuters alike. Boulos echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the value Cornucopia will add to the community and its alignment with the lifestyle offerings at Station Yards.

“Starting as a dishwasher at Cornucopia in 2006 and purchasing the business in 2023, my goal has always been to grow the business and better serve the community,” Drew Alexander, owner of Cornucopia Natural Foods, said. ”We aim to provide our customers with the healthiest and most eco-friendly options possible while creating the best workplace for our staff. Moving to Station Yards will help us be even more environmentally responsible and expand our outreach and charitable endeavors.”

Station Yards is expected to become a central hub in Ronkonkoma, which is the second busiest train station on the Long Island Railroad.