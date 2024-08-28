Who Makes The Best Wings On Long Island?

What’s Sunday Night Football without a plate of wings to eat while you watch the game? Boneless or not, barbecue or buffalo (and always served with ranch), these fried little pieces of chicken are as delectable as they are convenient. Available at almost any dining establishment on Long Island, it definitely must have been hard for Long Islanders to choose the best.
Not a hard choice, by the way, because Long Islanders chose Red Zone Bar & Grill Best Wings as the best wings on Long Island.
Located in West Babylon, Red Zone Bar & Grill has earned a reputation for serving “The Best Damn Wings on Long Island.” Renowned for their Bone-In Jumbo Wings and Crispy Boneless Wings, this local gem offers a diverse menu with comfort food options like Mozzarella Sticks, Grilled Chicken Wraps, Fried Pickles, and the irresistible Red Zone Pizza. Catering to both casual diners and groups, the establishment provides free parking, a lively atmosphere, and a full bar with happy hour specials. Conveniently located at the intersection of Sunrise Highway South Service Road and Westminster Ave, Red Zone Bar & Grill is the go-to spot for those seeking delectable wings and a memorable dining experience. Order online for hassle-free carryout or delivery and savor the flavors that make them a Long Island favorite.
Red Zone Bar & Grill is located at 770 Sunrise Highway in West Babylon and can be reached at (631) 669-9527 or redzonebarandgrillny.com.
To find all the other 2024 Bethpage Best of Long Island contest winners, visit bestoflongisland.com, where you can also nominate for your favorite businesses and people in the 2025 contest through August!