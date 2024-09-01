Sign up for our LI Press email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Here are horoscopes for September 2024.

Aries – There is a need to take some new possibilities seriously. Money is available to you and a new job that you initially considered routine will have excellent potential. Be patient if you are to make a success of this opportunity.

Taurus – Fears are released. Vanity, enemies and self-needs are overcome. You should no longer allow others to keep you in a role that is uncomfortable. Do not misuse personal power to manipulate others. The lesson learned here is to be humble.

Gemini – There is much work to do when it comes to relationships. You may be embarking on a fresh way of life and feel optimistic about the future although you need to bide your time temporarily to see how things develop.

Cancer – Expect change. A situation that has been brewing for a while will come to a head but you will be prepared for it and not be caught off guard. Truth brings positive change. You are no longer imprisoned by someone else’s ignorance.

Leo – You will notice renewed action that is aggressive and mental in nature concerning a stressful situation this month. Don’t go overboard when confronting the conflict that caused you to retreat.

Virgo – Be careful of a man who is deceptive concerning money, unable to hold a job, save money, or provide his own security. Once you get involved, it will be difficult to get out of this relationship.

Libra – You may be ready to make a move to a new location. Your outlook is much more positive than in recent times and you are moving away physically and mentally from the turbulent past. Good times are coming.

Scorpio – You may do just about anything to get the attention of someone you love. Don’t stoop to theatrics, it’s not becoming of you. Let them go – if they come back, it was meant to be.

Sagittarius – There is a necessity to consider circumstances carefully before making a clean break. There is a sense of inevitability, even if the change has been forced upon you.

Capricorn – There will be freedom from clashes and bickering. The situation will change for the better, but this requires the ending of the old ways and the beginning of the new. Now is the time for a new exercise program.

Aquarius – Your talents are paying off. You have a chance to show just what you can do and may gain some recognition for this. This is your time to shine.

Pisces – Your new venture or goal may experience difficulties. Be careful of being selfish, demanding, or unyielding. A little kindness goes a long way.