Sign up for our LI Press email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The weed will be out of this world.

Planet Nugg, the third New York State-licensed cannabis dispensary on Long Island, is slated to offer customers an otherworldly experience when it opens Friday in Farmingdale, officials said.

The scheduled grand opening of the 5.000-square-foot pot shop comes five months after Planet Nugg was originally planning to open in April. A nug, for the uninitiated, is a slang term for the bud of a marijuana plant that produces a euphoria.

“If people are going to do it, get it from a safe place,” David Tubens, a chiropractor who sold his practice to open Planet Nugg, previously told the Press. “Everything we sell in our store has to be approved by New York State.”

Planet Nugg will be a short drive from Strain Stars, which was the first legal weed store on Long Island, and Happy Days, the second — both of which are also in Farmingdale. The Shinnecock Nation also opened Little Beach Harvest on the tribe’s Southampton territory, but that dispensary does not require a state license since it is located on sovereign land.

The trio of Farmingdale reefer retailers are among three dozen entities that have secured a state license to sell on LI, but litigation and strict regulations have resulted in a slow rollout. Pot purveyors report difficulty securing a place to do business in the towns of Babylon, Southampton and Riverhead since the state legalized recreational marijuana three years ago.

Like others in the blunt biz, Planet Nugg will sell prerolls, edibles, concentrates, vapes, and flower. It also bills itself as the dispensary that gives back.

“In addition to our commitment to quality and customer service, we also prioritize community involvement and social responsibility,” the dispensary said in a media advisory. “We actively engage with local organizations and initiatives to support the well-being of our community and promote positive change.”

Planet Nugg has scheduled its grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony for 9:15 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6. Planet Nugg will be located at 2043 Wellwood Ave., Farmingdale. For more information visit planetnugg.com

Related Story: Where is Recreational Cannabis Sold on Long Island?