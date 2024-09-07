3 New Restaurants to Try on Long Island

Una Mas will have you saying “one more” to their tacos and more (Courtesy of Una Mas)

Uno Mas Tacos y Tequila

These tacos will have you saying “one more” after each one. Uno Mas, or One More, has settled in both Southampton and Westhampton Beach bringing all things tacos and tequila.

Despite the length of the menu, guests’ mouths will be watering at the site of their crispy carne asada tacos ($9-$12), tostadas ($18) and many more at their Southampton location. Although tacos are their specialty, be sure to check out their list of classic and flavored margaritas.

The restaurant offers lovely seating, both table and bar, with beautiful Mexican decor. For takeout, they offer a more compact location at Westhampton Beach with a more limited menu.

Already having two locations, this is just the beginning for Uno Mas.

44 Hampton Rd., suite 2, Southampton, unomassouthampton.com, 77 Main St., Westhampton Beach, unomaswhb.com

ITA Kitchen – Patchogue

ITA Kitchen, which has locations in Garden City, Bay Shore, and East Moriches, is expanding to Patchogue to continue offering of a lovely fusion of Italian and American flavors to celebrate both cultures as one.

Serving up more than pasta, ITA Kitchen serves a wide variety of appetizers including spicy pesto mussels and rabe and sausage egg rolls. In more of a breakfast mood, they serve brunch every Sunday offering a breakfast burger and french toast bites.

They also offer several events such as Sunday Brunch Party and Wine Down Wednesday. Or they can host an event or party for you by choosing any one of their event packages. Enoy the sweet taste of fusion right here.

69 E. Main St., Patchogue, itakitchen.com/location/patchogue

Atithi Restaurant

Get a taste of India with this new modest, family-owned eatery that offers cuisine from various parts of the nation.

They offer a wide variety of Indian tastes including Samosa Chaat ($8.50) and Curly Masala Fries ($4.99). They also offer a large selection of dishes for their catering menu. They offer both large and small trays for your catering needs ($50-$120).

Decorated with beautiful murals and images of the culture, Atithi allows people to experience the flavors and atmosphere of India right on Long Island.

398 N Wantagh Ave., Bethpage, atithihicksville.com