Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Courts & Crime

Huntington Man Arrested for Dumping Dead Woman’s Body in Suitcase

By Posted on
Suitcase
Seikeya Jones, 31, has been identified as the body found in a suitcase in Huntington earlier this week.
Suffolk County Police Department

A man was arrested Friday for allegedly dumping a woman’s dead body in a suitcase found in the woods in his hometown of Huntington. Suffolk County police said.

Ronald Schroeder was charged with concealment of a human corpse. MTA Police took the 31-year-old man into custody at Penn Station, where he was also found to have a warrant and was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance. 

Police had identified the victim as Seikeya Jones, 31, who was reported missing on Aug. 16 and had been last seen in Huntington Station. The suitcase was discovered behind an apartment complex near 320 Nassau Road. According to multiple news outlets, residents noticed a strong odor and notified police, who then discovered the suitcase.

Jones was known to be homeless before her death. The Suffolk County Medical Examiner is performing an autopsy to determine her cause of death.

Schroeder will be arraigned Saturday at Central Islip District Court.

About the Author

Timothy Bolger

Timothy Bolger is the Editor in Chief of the Long Island Press who’s been working to uncover unreported stories since shortly after it launched in 2003. When he’s not editing, getting hassled by The Man or fielding cold calls to the newsroom, he covers crime, general interest and political news in addition to reporting longer, sometimes investigative features. He won’t be happy until everyone is as pissed off as he is about how screwed up Lawn Guyland is.

Related Articles

More from our Sister Sites