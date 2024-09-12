Shirley Man Admits to Drive-by Shooting Outside Zeldin’s House

Sign up for our LI Press email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A reputed street gang member has admitted shooting at three people, hitting two of them, outside of former U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin’s Shirley home two years ago.

Noah Green pleaded guilty Thursday at Suffolk County court to three counts of second-degree attempted murder, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon and a charge of conspiracy and other charges for the Oct. 9, 2022, shooting that came as Zeldin was making an unsucessful gubernatorial run to unseat Gov. Kathy Hochul.

“This guilty plea with a promised twelve-year sentence should send the message that we will not tolerate gang violence in Suffolk County,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney.

The 20-year-old Shirley man, who authorities said was part of the street gang No Fake Love, opened five at three rival gang members while the gunman was riding in a stolen Honda CRV. Zeldin’s children, who were inside doing homework at the time, were not injured.

Green was one of 18 defendants indicted in 2022 following a larger gang dragnet. He was found to be in possession of a loaded 9mm pistol that investigators determined was the gun used in the shooting. Forensics showed shell casings from the gun were found in the stolen vehicle and outside of Zeldin’s house, prosecutors said.

Judge Anthony S. Senft, Jr. is scheduled to sentence Green on Oct. 15. In addition to 12 years in prison, he is also expected to be sentenced to five years of post-release supervision.

His attorney Chad LaVeglia was not immediately available for comment.

“The events that took place on October 9, 2022, were traumatic for my family and couldn’t have hit any closer to home,” Zeldion said. “I am thankful for Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney, and the many law enforcement officials who swiftly acted to keep my daughters safe, transport the victims, and take the necessary legal action to hold Mr. Green accountable.”