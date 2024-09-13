New Information on Gilgo Beach Victim To Be Revealed Monday: Suffolk DA

Sign up for our LI Press email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney is set to reveal new information on a Gilgo Beach murder victim at a press conference on Monday morning, according to his office.

The press conference will also “update the public as to the ongoing investigations being conducted by the Gilgo Beach Homicide Investigation Task Force.”

Suspected serial killer Rex Heuermann, who was initially arrested and charged in 2023 with the murders of four women found dead near Gilgo Beach in 2010, was additionally charged in June with the murders of Jessica Taylor and Sandra Costilla. Taylor’s remains were found in Manorville in 2003 and near Gilgo Beach in 2011. Sandra Costilla was found in North Sea in 1993, and convicted double-murderer John Bittrolff was the prime suspect in her murder until Heuermann was charged.

It is not clear which victim will be discussed on Monday.

Three victims currently remain unidentified in the case: The woman known as “Peaches,” whose partial remains were found at Hempstead Lake State Park and at Jones Beach in 1997 and 2011, Baby Doe, whose remains were found at Gilgo Beach in 2011 and was later revealed to be Peaches’ daughter, and Asian Doe, whose remains were found at Gilgo in 2011.

The last formerly unidentified victim to be revealed was Karen Vergata, who had been known as “Fire Island Jane Doe.” Her partial remains were found in 1996 on Fire Island and in 2011 at Tobay Beach. Authorites revealed her identity months after Heuermann’s arrest. No one has been charged with her murder.

Heuermann, of Massapequa Park, was arrested in July of 2023, and charged with the murders of Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman, and Amber Lynn Costello. In January, he was charged with the murder of Maureen Brainard-Barnes. These women are known as the “Gilgo Four,” and all were found at Gilgo Beach in 2011 while police were searching for Shannan Gilbert. Heuermann is also a suspect in the murder of Valerie Mack, whose remains were found in Manorville in 2000 and at Gilgo Beach in 2011.

