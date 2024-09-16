Gilgo Beach Task Force Releases Updated Rendering of Asian Doe, Seeks Public Assistance In Identification

Sign up for our LI Press email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The Gilgo Beach Task Force, led by Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney, has released updated sketches of Asian Doe, one of the victims found along Ocean Parkway in 2011.

Asian Doe was found on April 4, 2011, 300 feet east of Megan Waterman, whose remains had been found in December of 2010. Previous and updated information state that Asian Doe was biologically male and found wearing women’s clothing, and may have identified as a woman. Asian Doe’s cause of death was ruled as blunt force trauma.

“Despite our best efforts, this person still remains nameless,” Tierney said. “By nameless, I mean to us, to members of the Task Force. This person certainly had a life and loved ones and friends who knew them by their name, and it’s important that this victim get their name back, and just as importantly, the people who cared for this individual get answers.”

Updated renderings of what Asian Doe may have looked like included versions with both short and long hair. Additionally, the Task Force put out posters seeking information in five different languages – English, Mandarin, Cantonese, Thai, and Bahasa, an Indonesian language.

Tierney stated that they believed Asian Doe may have been in New York City close to their murder, but would not elaborate on why the Task Force believes so. He said the Task Force has been canvassing Asian communities throughout the area to find leads.

“We’re talking about an immigrant community that tends to be insular,” Tierney said. “This person [Asian Doe], we believe was brought from outside the jurisdiction into the jurisdiction.”

Tierney refused to directly say if alleged Gilgo Beach killer Rex Heuermann is the suspect in Asian Doe’s murder, but he referred to Heuermann’s bail document from July of 2023, which indicates one of Heuermann’s alleged web searches was “Asian twink tied up porn.”

“I would just ask that you look at the bail document, because we have a number of searches with regard to searches that could argue be related to this victim, as well as the Gilgo Beach investigation and the discovery of bodies on Gilgo in general,” Tierney said.

Asian Doe’s body was typically thought to have been found intact – however, when asked if Asian Doe’s head was removed – a modus operandi Heuermann is suspected of using on other victims – Tierney declined to answer.

Heuermann, who was initially arrested and charged in 2023 with the murders of four women found dead near Gilgo Beach in 2010, was additionally charged in June with the murders of Jessica Taylor and Sandra Costilla. Taylor’s remains were found in Manorville in 2003 and near Gilgo Beach in 2011. Sandra Costilla was found in North Sea in 1993, and convicted double-murderer John Bittrolff was the prime suspect in her murder until Heuermann was charged.

Along with Asian Doe, two victims remain unidentified in the case: The woman known as “Peaches,” whose partial remains were found at Hempstead Lake State Park and at Jones Beach in 1997 and 2011, Baby Doe, whose remains were found at Gilgo Beach in 2011 and was later revealed to be Peaches’ daughter.

Peaches was found exclusively in Nassau County, but Tierney told the Press that the Task Force is investigating her as well.

“There was a biological child of Peaches, which was found in Suffolk County,” Tierney said. “I can tell you that we are working with our Nassau partners on that aspect of the case.”

The last formerly unidentified victim to be revealed was Karen Vergata, who had been known as “Fire Island Jane Doe.” Her partial remains were found in 1996 on Fire Island and in 2011 at Tobay Beach. Authorites revealed her identity months after Heuermann’s arrest. No one has been charged with her murder.

Heuermann, of Massapequa Park, was arrested in July of 2023, and charged with the murders of Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman, and Amber Lynn Costello. In January, he was charged with the murder of Maureen Brainard-Barnes. These women are known as the “Gilgo Four,” and all were found at Gilgo Beach in 2011 while police were searching for Shannan Gilbert. Heuermann is also a suspect in the murder of Valerie Mack, whose remains were found in Manorville in 2000 and at Gilgo Beach in 2011.

