Car Free Day Long Island’s Sunday Rally Encourages Residents to Go Green

This Sunday’s Car Free Day Long Island rally is encouraging residents to ditch their cars in favor of public transport for a day.

Owning and relying on a car on Long Island, while often convenient, is anything but carefree. Car Free Day Long Island, meanwhile, aims to show how ditching your vehicle for a day can benefit your wallet, environment and peace of mind.

This Sunday, a rally is encouraging residents to participate in the 12th annual Car Free Day Long Island on Sept. 22. The event, at Farmingdale State College, is also slated to unveil major updates that make Car Free Day more accessible than ever.

There will be a 40 percent increase in service on the LIRR, new Library Bike Borrow programs, and on-demand bus service. Updates on the LI Greenway and the Transit to Trails initiative will also be announced.

The rally features a panel of speakers including representatives from Suffolk County, Farmingdale State College, NICE bus and the LIRR, as well as youth ambassadors of Car Free Day. They will be joined by Sam Schwartz, the former NYC Traffic Commissioner commonly known as Gridlock Sam.

Though Long Island is home to plenty of public transportation options like the iconic LIRR, cars continue to weigh on residents’ environment and economy. More than 30 percent of Long Island’s greenhouse gases come from vehicles, and parking and traffic costs cost residents billions. Turning to more eco-friendly modes of transportation, on the other hand, reduces traffic and emissions while conserving money and energy.

“The future of Long Island depends on how we address transportation today,” Schwartz said in a statement. He will be the keynote speaker at the rally.

The Car Free Day rally will also feature a student-led car smashing demonstration that emphasizes the dangers of drunk driving — another reason to turn over the keys, Car Free Day Long Island said.

The upcoming Long Island event is just one instance of an international movement. Car Free Day is celebrated in more than 50 countries and 3,000 cities, and connects people all over the world with public transportation resources. The most popular eco-friendly transportation on Long Island is walking and the LIRR, according to the Car Free Day Long Island website.

It’s becoming more pressing to adopt sustainable transportation amid deteriorating air quality, a Car Free Day Long Island spokesperson said.

The rally, on Wednesday Sept. 18, will begin at 11 a.m. at Farmingdale State College. Car Free Day is on Sunday, Sept. 22.