Babylon LIRR Station Getting Brand-New Updates

Marc Herbst, MTA board member, said the Babylon LIRR station upgrades are a prime example of tax dollars at work to build a better future for Long Island.

If you’ve been near the Babylon LIRR station recently, you may have had to navigate around some construction equipment during your quest for parking. But don’t worry — those extra excavators are a sign of some big things to come.

The Babylon station will be undergoing major renovations for the next two years, and will come out the other side with new platforms, waiting rooms, escalators and more.

“It’s time to bring this station into the 21st century,” said LIRR president Rob Free, “And create the beautiful transit facility this village and our customers deserve.”

What’s New For The Babylon LIRR Station?

Two of the platform waiting rooms and bathrooms will be freshly redone, the platform canopy and lighting will be completely replaced, and brand-new security systems will be installed.

And if Long Island gets hit with a harsh winter, it’ll be no problem for the Babylon LIRR station — the platform is getting an automated snow-melting and ice-melting system to keep it clear and safe for the 5,000 people who rely on the station each day.

And perhaps biggest of all, the station is getting a major accessibility upgrade. Two new elevators and updates to all four escalators — two of which are getting renovated, and the other two are getting completely replaced — and better parking will make the station completely up-to-date with the current standards of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

There will be no reduction to peak service at the Babylon LIRR station during the course of construction, nor will there be any interruption to elevator access, Free said.

What’s The Timeline?

The project is scheduled to avoid peak ridership from May to September. Demolition of the platform and canopy began on Sept. 14 on the western end of the platform, which will be closed for the next year as construction continues, reducing the 12-car platform to 6 cars for the time being.

Next September, when the project moves into Phase Two, construction will switch — the eastern end will be closed, while the western end will open back up with its new renovations.

The Babylon LIRR station will return to its usual 12-car capacity in May 2026. The finishing touches are slated to be completed by December 2026.

“A lot of work has gotten done already,” said MTA president Jamie Torres-Springer, “So we can get this done on-schedule and on-budget.”

Upgrades Are Part Of A Bigger Picture

The LIRR has been making upgrades to their facilities recently, and the Babylon LIRR station is only one of their planned projects.

The Babylon station upgrade is part of the MTA’s 2025 to 2029 capital plan, which includes $6 billion dedicated to the Long Island Railroad, $1.2 billion of which is focused on improving the stations.

“That is an example of tax dollars going to work for the future,” said Marc Herbst, MTA board member. “When we improve transportation, we improve the entire area that surrounds it as well. The businesses will thrive. For the men and women who work here (it’s) just the beginning.”

The Long Island Railroad is the largest, busiest, and oldest continuously operating commuter railroad in the nation. Tens of millions rely on it every year — and it’s time it got a little bit of TLC.

“This is an opportunity where we will continue to see growth downtown here in Babylon, and we’re just so happy to look at this project and plan for the future as we look at our next capital program,” Herbst said. “To make sure that programs like this will continue and we’ll have projects that make Long Island even better and stronger.”