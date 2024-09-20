Kids Need More 5k Race Helps Empower Children, One Step At A Time

People from all over the island came out to run in the Kids Need More 5k, which fundraises for children with life-threatening illnesses.

Sign up for our LI Press email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Belmont Lake State Park was bristling with enthusiastic runners and walkers for the annual Kids Need More 5K run. The run supports Kids Need More’s mission of helping children and families coping with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses.

Those who wanted a more leisurely version of the Kids Need More 5k race were able to participate in a walking version instead. The kids who wanted to get involved enjoyed their very own event, a Fun Run just for them.

Bohdan Hughes, the first overall champion, crossed the finish line at a blistering pace. The first overall female champion was Anita Mikowski. Many of the families that are served by the charity participated as well, like Emma Leary who is now a dedicated volunteer at the camp.

“All proceeds from the race will benefit children coping with cancer and life-threatening illnesses through our Camp Adventure sleep away program, our Kids Need More Day Camp at Saddle Rock Ranch and the Holiday Cheer Bus Elf Ride and toy drive,” said James Weiner, race project manager.

Fundraising events like the Kids Need More 5k go a long way toward helping the children and families that need it most.

“All of our programs and services are free, including transportation,” said Johnny Ray, treasurer. “And (we) serve the siblings (of young patients) as well.”

The runners received beautiful championship plaques, as well as medals and prizes sponsored by MTK engraving.

Other sponsors of the Kids Need More 5k included the Sharing is Caring Foundation, the title sponsor, as well as Chasella, West Hills Chiropractic Pain Center, Robert Newell Allstate Agency, and Gellerman Orthodontics.

“We are profoundly grateful for all of the sponsors without whom the race would not be possible,” said Melissa Firmes, president of Kids Need More.

“All of the participants were treated to lots of goodies and swag bags thanks to the incredible support of the apparel sponsor, Viking Embroidery and Screen Printing of Lindenhurst.”

The Kids Need More 5k sponsors, as well as every runner who came out to show their support, made the event a success, said Jackie Lorenz, director of race fundraising and marketing.

“We cannot do what we do without wonderful folks like those who participated today,” she said.

To find out more, volunteer, and donate, visit KidsNeedMore.org.