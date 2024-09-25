Passion Pays Off for Cold Spring Harbor High School Student

Sign up for our LI Press email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Senior year of high school can bring a lot of mixed feelings to students as they look toward the future. As years of hard work finally come to fruition, with all the excitement comes feelings of uncertainty: What will I do next? Will my time spent on college applications pay off?

Cold Spring Harbor High School senior Zoe Abelson feels the pressure of her senior year, but is confident in her plans and eager to share her talents with the world. Abelson has shone bright in Long Island’s theater scene over the last several years, making a name for herself within her high school and in regional theaters across the Island. She has performed in over 20 shows, with some of her favorite roles being Gretchen in Mean Girls, Sandra in The Play That Goes Wrong (for which she earned a 2024 Hunting-Tony Award nomination for Best Actress in a Play), and her upcoming role as Hamlet in her school’s take on the Shakespearean classic.

In addition to shining bright on stage, Abelson is serving as a leader within the theater community, as she is currently on the board of directors and holds a state officer position for the International Thespian Honor Society. Through this role, she represents all high school theater students in New York, and will work to plan the New York Thespian Festival, a two-day event held in Brooklyn that brings together all middle and high school thespian troupes in the state.