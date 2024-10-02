NUMC Hosts Adorable Baby Shower For Pregnant Mothers And Families

Sign up for our LI Press email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Oh baby!

Nassau University Medical Center (NUMC) hosted a “baby shower” for the community yesterday, Oct. 1. The baby shower featured tours, information, giveaways, music, refreshments, car seat giveaways courtesy of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, and more.

“Apart from this [NUMC] being the best hospital, it is very important to have this,” said Amoy Porter, who is expecting twins.

The mom, whose other child was born at NUMC, comes from Far Rockaway, Queens, for her prenatal care.

“This [the baby shower] was a very good idea,” she said. “Moms can participate.”

NUMC, which helps with 780 deliveries a year, boasts the only water birthing center around. The East Meadow facility also offers midwives and maternal health care that is culturally sensitive, along with 24-hour translations services.

“We have to make sure we serve a diverse population,” said Dr. Lennox Bryson.

This isn’t the first time NUMC has extended its hand to the community — just earlier this month, the facility opened an outreach center whihc includes a food pantry and career development.

Nassau University Medical Center is located at 2201 Hempstead Tpke. To learn more about its services, go to numc.edu.