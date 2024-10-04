Celebrate Diwali With These 5 Festivals

Bring on the lights as Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, returns. One of the most important holidays in Indian culture is shining bright on Long Island this year. Here are some events to help celebrate this upcoming season.
Diwali Bazaar at Long Island Marriott
Come and shop with the whole family with games and activities for the kids. See the latest South Asian designer dresses along with a variety of clothing styles. Check out the various vendors on display and participate in raffles to win a prize. Entry is free.
101 James Doolittle Blvd, Uniondale, Bazaar 2024
Oct. 12, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Diwali Gala
Hosted by Rajasthan Association of North America, come see the gala honoring their distinguished guests. There will be a feast along with cultural performances. Don’t miss this one night event. Tickets are on sale now for $100.
8325 Jericho Tpke, Woodbury Gala 2024
Oct. 27, 5 p.m. – 11 p.m.
Diwali Celebrations 2024
Check out the annual celebration hosted by the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin – Queens and Long Island. There will be entertainment and dinner with a cocktail hour and ceremony. Come see the lights and enjoy the celebration. Tickets on sale now for $125 – $250.
2 South St., Garden City, Diwali Celebrations 2024
Nov. 10., 5:30 p.m. – 11 p.m.
Guruji’s Satsang and Diwali Celebration
Celebrate with Guruji at this year’s celebration. Food and drinks will be served along with shabads followed by more celebrations with the Pyari Sangat. Come experience the bright enjoyment.
201 Levittown Pkwy., Hicksville, Guruji’s Celebration
Oct. 19, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Diwali – North Hempstead
Town clerk, Ragini Srivastava, is hosting a celebration of good’s triumph over evil by seeing the light over the darkness. Enjoy food, lights and more at the event. Come to the Clinton G. Martin park.
New Hyde Park Rd. & Marcus Ave., New Hyde Park
Nov. 3, 4 p.m. – 8 p.m