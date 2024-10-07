Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month At Westbury Arts’ Beautiful Exhibition

Sign up for our LI Press email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

It’s Hispanic Heritage Month! To celebrate, Westbury Arts’ aptly-named Empowered/Empoderadxs exhibition is on display for all to see.

The art collection originally opened on Sept. 28 with a celebratory reception. The evening was made ever livelier with the performance of flamenco dancers, accompanied by live music by Vito Genna, a classical guitarist.

The gallery walls are adorned with works by Hispanic artists in their own interpretation of “empowerment” in the Land of Opportunity. The artists had opportunities to speak on their work and share their personal Latinx experiences.

The exhibition celebrating Hispanic art and culture is truly a feast of color and culture that you don’t want to miss.

Empowered/Empoderadxs is on display through Nov. 9 at the Westbury Arts Gallery, at 255 Schenck Avenue, Westbury. Gallery hours are Thursdays noon to 4 p.m., Fridays 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m..