This Month’s New Hires And Promotions of Long Island

Time to celebrate the movers and shakers of Long Island. Here are new hires and promotions across the island this October!

Lauren Chizner

A Jewish educator for almost 30 years, Chizner came aboard in September 2024 as Sid Jacobson JCC’s Director of Jewish Life and Learning. She continues to serve as the religious school director at Port Jewish Center in Port Washington and Temple Beth El of Huntington, where she shares her deep passion for Judaism.

Armando D’Accordo

D’Accordo has been elected as a board member for the Alzheimer’s Association Long Island Chapter board of directors. Inspired by a personal connection to Alzheimer’s disease, Armando has grown passionate about outreach for the cause. He is also CEO and president of CMIT Solutions of South Nassau in Merrick.

Lidia D. Szczepanowski

Brown, Altman & DiLeo, LLP, a Melville-based law firm specializing in commercial real estate, zoning and land use, and litigation, promoted Szczepanowski to the position of “of counsel.” Her deep understanding of complex legal issues, combined with her unwavering commitment to her clients, has made her an invaluable asset to the firm and its clients.

Matthew Burnett

Burnett, a certified public accountant, has been promoted from senior associate to supervisor of the Brightwaters-based accounting firm Sheehan & Company CPA PC. He specializes in providing tax and accounting services for high-net-worth individuals, estates, and trusts. His expertise includes income and estate tax planning, tax return preparation, and fiduciary accounting.

Thomas Gonyou

Sheehan & Company CPA PC has promoted Gonyou from semi-senior accountant to senior accountant. His primary focus has been on auditing non-profit organizations, including fire departments and ambulance corporations. Thomas is currently pursuing his CPA license, demonstrating his commitment to professional growth.

Silvia Cota

Visiting Nurse Service & Hospice of Suffolk appointed Cota, MBA, BSN, RN, CEN as its new chief executive officer. She brings extensive leadership experience in healthcare administration to her new role at VNSHS. She succeeds Linda Taylor, who has served as CEO since 1981.

Alaina Nathan

After serving as program manager for a little over a year at the Alzheimer’s Association Long Island Chapter in Melville, Nathan has been promoted to senior manager of programs.

Anthony Hawkins

Hawkins joined the Commercial Litigation and Appeals Group of the Uniondale-based law firm of Rivkin Radler Prior to joining the firm, Hawkins was a senior court attorney at the New York State Court of Appeals, where he wrote reports on civil motions for leave to appeal, assisting the court in identifying novel legal questions and conflicts in existing precedent.

