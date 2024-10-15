Latinx Arts Festival And Book Fair Is A Colorful Celebration Of Culture

The grand opening of the first Latinx Arts Festival and book fair was a colorful and festive celebration of latinx cultures.

Hispanic Heritage month ends on Oct. 15, but that’s no reason to stop celebrating the beauty of different latinx cultures. “Empowered,” the first Latinx Arts Festival and book fair, had its grand opening on Oct. 10 at the Westbury Memorial Public Library.

The library transformed into a hub of creativity and cultural appreciation for the Latinx Arts Festival. The evening kicked off with a musical interlude from the Westbury Middle School Jazz Rock Band, led by Tamara Edwards-Wilson, and a vibrant performance by Expresión Latina Cultural Dance. A land acknowledgment was led by Denise Silva Dennis from the Shinnecock Nation, whose words of honoring Indigenous roots made the night even more meaningful.

The visual and performing arts were at the forefront of the evening. Featured visual artists — including Silva Aviles, Isabel de Ibáñez, Sueey Gutiérrez, Clemente Ettrick, Kimberly Zambrano, La Villans, Rosalba Henao, and Deybis Chávez — displayed their work, providing insight into their creative processes and cultural backgrounds. The curated collection by Ruby Bianchi highlighted a rich variety of artistic styles and messages that resonated deeply with attendees.

The night featured mesmerizing performances. Laura Martinez graced the audience with her musical talents, while a dynamic dance performance by Ana Valentina and Ana Sofia Ortiz Jimenez showed how folklore is essential in keeping cultures alive.



Tracy Horodyski, the library director, emphasized how important cultural events are in building inclusive communities. Adriana Devers, the founder of Cuentos de Triadas, shared her insights about the significance of nurturing young artists and storytelling traditions. She highlighted how events like the Latinx Arts Festival empower individuals to explore their identities and share their narratives.



A group of Westbury scholars captivated the audience with selected readings that illustrated the Latin American influence in literature, tying historical narratives to contemporary experiences. This segment underscored the profound impact of storytelling in fostering understanding and appreciation of diverse cultures.



The first Latinx Arts Festival was a resounding success, and highlighted a vibrant blend of artistic expressions rooted in Latin American heritage. “Empowered” — which complements the theme of Westbury Arts’ Hispanic Heritage exhibition — was hosted by Cuentos de Triadas, Inc. in collaboration with LA CASA at Nassau Community College, Nassau County Office of Hispanic Affairs, Westbury Memorial Public Library, Mujeres que Se Atreven, La Fiesta Radio and LILTA.

As the event ended, remarks from the Latinx Arts Festival Committee underscored the importance of continued support for the arts. The performance by International Dancer Zaman was a fitting finale, leaving audiences inspired and energized.

In all, “Empowered” was more than just an event; it was a celebration of identity, creativity, and community. With its successful fruition, it highlighted the importance of fostering a space for voices that might otherwise go unheard.

For more information, visit CuentosseTriadas.com.