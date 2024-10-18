It’s Adopt-A-Dog Month — Here Are The Perfect Candidates

Sign up for our LI Press email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

October is Adopt-a-Dog Month, making it a fur-tastic time to adopt your new best friend! Whether you’re looking for an energetic puppy, a calm adult, or a specific breed, there’s a dog out there ready to be your perfect companion. There’s plenty of fabulous felines in need of adoption too – so don’t wait, save a life today!

Available for adoption at the Town of Smithtown Animal Shelter

*Double Adoption* When siblings Ennui (female) and Anxiety (male) arrived at the shelter as stray baby kittens, they were understandably skittish and shy. However, after receiving proper care and attention, these two eight-month-old felines are growing into lovable little cuddle monsters who will make wonderful additions to one lucky family’s heart and home.

This brother and sister duo may seem shy at first, but a gentle approach and some patience is quickly rewarded with unconditional love and endless affection. This duo will warm your heart with irresistible charm and offer a lifetime of cherished memories to share. Both kittens are healthy and would likely fit purr-fectly in most homes, including those with older children, cats, and calm dogs.

If you are interested in meeting this dynamic duo, please fill out an application to schedule time to properly interact with him in a domestic setting. For more information regarding Town of Smithtown’s rescues, visit: TownofSmithtownAnimalShelter.com

Available for adoption at North Shore Animal League America

**Adoption Fees Waived for ALL of North Shore Animal League cats and kittens through Sunday Oct. 20th**

Max is a handsome four-year-old Labrador mix who is ready to become your new best friend. When Max first arrived, he was a very shy dog, but with training and guidance he started to come out of his shell and learn to trust. Max is looking to be the only pet for an experienced adopter who can help continue his training. He would do best in a home with a large fenced-in yard where he can get plenty of exercise before he snuggles up beside you at the end of the day.

Sweet six-month-old Evelyn may keep her mysterious past a secret but she’s all about looking forward to a brighter future. After a long journey from an overcrowded southern shelter, she’s ready for a fresh start. All she needs now is a cozy home, some tasty treats, and plenty of ear rubs! You may be surprised to find someone so small takes up so much room in your heart—and in record time!

Beautiful Alice is a sweet five-year-old Pittie mix looking for her forever home. This cuddly girl loves to spend time with her trusted handlers in the sun. Alice prefers to be the only pet to get all of the attention.! Alice has a good amount of energy and is looking for an adopter experienced with larger breeds who can continue on with her training journey to become the best dog ever! Alice is looking for someone who will take their time with her, so if you’re ready for a lifetime of unconditional love, come and visit Alice today.

Six-month-old Brazil was uncertain about her new life at Bianca’s Furry Friends. After a brief stay in a home that wasn’t quite the right fit, but now that she’s back with us—and it’s been heartwarming to see her embrace this second chance. Despite all the changes, this resilient little one is ready for a forever home where she can share her heart and thrive.

Five-year-old Esme is a loving Beagle mix who comes from a rescue partner in Tennessee. This special girl has two favorite things in the whole wide world – her beloved, trusted handlers, and squeaky tennis balls. Esme is looking for a home with an experienced adopter who can dedicate the time and patience to building that trusted bond. The ideal home for Esme would be as an only pet in a single person home, in a suburban area with a large fenced-in backyard where she can chase those squeaky tennis balls for hours. Esme is very intelligent, and with the right adopter she will be a loyal companion for many years to come.

Purrfect Pippin knows he might not be the flashiest feline at Bianca’s Furry Friends, and he’s got plenty of competition in the cuteness department—but he’s not worried one bit! This six-month-old southern charmer has something special up his sleeve: CHARM! Show him a little love, and he’ll show you a great time. Are you ready to become Pippin’s best furiend?

Sweet, sweet six-year-old Sugar is looking for the perfect home to call her own. She’s a bit weary of new people at first but give her a few good snacks and she’ll open right up. She loves her favorite stuffed toys and is always down for a nice long walk or sunbathing in the yard. She is looking for a nice quiet home where she can be the only pet and apple of your eye. Sugar would do best in an adults only home and would love to meet everybody in the home prior to adoption.

If you’re ready to open your heart and home to a fabulous feline, contact DoritS@animalleague.org. To meet your perfect pooch, email JamieD@animalleague.org or visit their Port Washington campus today!

Available for adoption through Tender Loving Cats, Inc

Cindy is growing up so fast. She was a quiet girl when first found but has warmed up and loves attention from her foster family. She is learning to explore her foster home and enjoys watching her siblings play. She will sometimes join in with a mouse toy. Cindy has the sweetest meow when she wants your attention.

A little shy at first, Yuki is the sweetest little kitty you may ever meet! You’ll win him over by offering some petting, and if you can’t find him, he’s likely playing with his siblings and other cats too. Yuki loves gets comfy on any soft blankets or surface, so let’s find this mellow boy a comfy home today!

Melody is an independent cat who is playful and enjoys laser toys and balls. She may get her name from her vocal calls, especially when she’s enjoy attention from you. Active and happy are good words to describe her. Melody is a lap cat who would like to be the queen of her castle. A home without other pets would be the perfect fit for this beautiful feline.

To adopt Cindy, Yuki and/or Melody, complete our adoption application here.

As always, thanks for reading and please remember to always adopt, never shop…pass it on!