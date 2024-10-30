LongIslandPress.com is the New Home of Anton Media and The Island 360

To our readers,

We’re thrilled to announce that both TheIsland360.com and AntonMediaGroup.com have found their new online home at LongIslandPress.com!

In the coming days and weeks, you can expect more local news focused on your community and access to archives from our previous websites. Merging with LongIslandPress.com allows us to utilize superior technology to continue proudly serving the region alongside the award-winning Long Island Press, which dates back to 1821.

You can filter news by your community on the new site using our LOCAL landing page. Additionally, we’re offering some exciting features, including:

We’d love to hear your feedback, story ideas, and questions.

If you’re not yet a subscriber, we invite you to join our print or online community. Our weekly community newspapers will continue under their respective brands.

Thank you for allowing us to serve you and your community. We look forward to connecting with you!

Sincerely,

Steven Blank and Angela Anton

Co-Publishers

Schneps Media LI