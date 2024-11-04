6th annual New York Long Island Film Festival, NYLIFF, celebrates biggest year yet

Gerry Ferretti and Katie Schrader held their 6th annual New York Long Island Film Festival, or NYLIFF. The festival has become one of the premiere cinema events in the state.

The New York Long Island Film Festival, or NYLIFF, had its biggest year yet. The event welcomed new and returning filmmakers and introduced groundbreaking features for its 2024 festival.

Celebrating their six-year anniversary, festival directors Gerry Ferretti and Katie Schrader showcased 106 films at the Moose Lodge and the South Shore Theatre Experience, both located in Lindenhurst, over the five-day festival, with two of the days screening simultaneously for the first time.

Ferretti and Schrader were joined this year by George Buzzeo from GB Productions, and his associates from Staging Horizons and Avancy, who stepped up NYLIFF’s audio and visual components with state-of-the-art programming equipment, rear-projection capability and a professional movie theatre-sized screen.

“This was a game-changer for us,” Ferretti said. “It really made the Moose Lodge feel like a movie theatre, and we were still able to keep the close connection and networking that we built the festival upon.”

NYLIFF Judges Paul Laudicano and Angela C. Parker helped behind the scenes and with filmmaker Q&A, and NYLIFF Official Photographer Ed Shin returned for his sixth year behind the camera, photographing all the filmmakers and attendees on the red carpet.

New for 2024 was NYLIFF’s first-of-its-kind filmmaker workshop: “Shoot The Scene.” Ferretti’s brainchild, the workshop brought NYLIFF alumni together for two hours during the festival to set cameras, lighting and sound, direct, and shoot a scene based on a popular movie – in this case, When Harry Met Sally – in front of a live audience of filmmakers.

The NYLIFF alumni team then edited the scene over the next couple of days, and the final cut was shown during the festival awards ceremony. Attendees of the workshop took notes and asked questions of their peers as the scene unfolded. Larry Schwartz, Director of the award-winning documentary Oh Johnny!, described it as “a great way for filmmakers to connect and learn from each other.”

NYLIFF also continued this year to provide opportunities for filmmakers to showcase their hard work and creativity.

“I hear the frustration from many filmmakers as they try to find a place to show their work,” Ferretti said. “NYLIFF is committed to continuing to provide a means for filmmakers to show films and connect with other people in the business. Making connections with industry professionals is vital.”

To that end, this year, NYLIFF was thrilled to welcome legendary actor/writer/director Dan Lauria, a Lindenhurst native and star of the hit television show, The Wonder Years, to the festival, as well as well-respected and award-winning director/producer Frank M. Calo, and his professional voice-over actress/director daughter, Francesca Calo. They each spent time watching films, speaking to the filmmakers, and passing on their years of experience and knowledge to everyone in attendance.

Additionally, NYLIFF hosted a Director’s Panel which brought festival alumni front-and-center to answer questions from their peers. These award-winning local directors — Maria Capp, George Massimillo, Michael La Gattuta, Glenn McBride, Jr., and Jim Morrison — discussed a variety of topics, including streaming options, distribution, and diversity in filmmaking.

Finally, NYLIFF closed out the festival with a newly added Sunday Awards Brunch. The event had an “Academy Awards feel”, and following a delicious, full-buffet brunch, awards were announced and winners had the opportunity to say a few words and share their gratitude to everyone who helped them achieve their goals.

Numerous local feature films received and shared top awards, including Art Thief, The Greatest, Pancakes and Syrup, The Lady of The Lake aka The Legend of Lake Ronkonkoma and Cast and Crew. The latter film is about a small group of friends who collaborate and overcome a series of obstacles to make their first low-budget, independent feature film — a topic that resonated with every filmmaker in the audience. Feeling the pain the group goes through, one filmmaker jokingly remarked halfway through: “I just can’t watch — this is too real!” as he went to get some air.

In addition to the feature films, dozens of short films, ranging from just over two minutes to just under 40 minutes, were also recognized. Eric Rudnick and his team traveled from California to see their film — Hold You So Tight — and were honored with a Best Director Award. Originally from Massapequa, Rudnick now lives on the West Coast, and wrote, directed and acted in this short film about, in his words, “a unique therapy procedure designed to free you from the burdens of the world”.

Jack Tomlinson, who also wrote, directed and acted in his short film Rest In Memories, won the “Spirit of NYLIFF” award. This annual award is given to a unique and special film that connects with an audience and is made with limited resources, budget, or crew. Tomlinson spoke from the heart about his very personal filmmaking process and thanked his “scene partner—a stuffed animal of Curious George.”

NYLIFF, which debuted in 2019 as a two-day festival, and in 2020 was the only film festival to welcome filmmakers and screen films live during the Covid-19 pandemic, has grown to become one of the premiere festivals in New York State. Filmmakers and their families, friends, casts, and crews continue to travel from across the nation — even from other countries — to attend this event.

With support from the Village of Lindenhurst and a growing list of sponsors and celebrities, Ferretti and Schrader have even bigger plans for 2025, including screenplay readings, more filmmaker workshops & discussions, industry professionals, and additional screening locations to showcase more films.

“The New York Long Island Film Festival is a must-visit for anyone who loves cinema, as well as filmmakers,” said documentary filmmaker Claudia Bonavita. “The combination of great films, top-notch organization and enriching workshops made it an unforgettable experience. I can’t wait to attend again next year!”

Submissions for NYLIFF 2025 are now open. Next year’s festival will run from October 15 – 19, 2025. To submit your film, screenplay, pilot, music video or trailer, visit FilmFreeway.com/nyliff or visit nyliff.com.