The Northwinds Symphonic Band’s annual tribute to veterans (Photo provided by The Northwinds Symphonic Band)

On Sunday, Nov. 17, at 3:00 p.m. at the Wunsch Arts Center, The Northwinds Symphonic Band will present an afternoon of music entitled A Tribute to Our Veterans. Admission is free.

Under the direction of Conductors Helen P. Bauer and Brandon Bromsey, the band is celebrating the military men and women of all the United States armed forces with music that commemorates their commitment, loyalty and service to our country.

The program will feature popular marches, works by American composers and American Pageant, a piece performed at every presidential inauguration since 1973.

The band will honor each division of the military with Armed Forces Medley.

Other highlights of the program include In Their Honor by award-winning Long Island composer Carl Strommen, Broadway vocalists Karen Murphy and John Preator singing Big Band era classics by the Gershwin brothers and Jerome Kern, as well as Justin Wheeler on trumpet with A Tribute to Harry James. Gaitley Stevenson-Mathews will join the band to sing God Bless America.

Also, the Northwinds Symphonic Band is pleased to join Glen Cove American Legion Post 76 and the Tribute and Honor Foundation in honoring longtime concertgoer and Korean War veteran Vincent “Vinnie” Martinez.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of Vinnie’s Island, a cherished green space Vinnie transformed in 1984, and he will be recognized with a commemorative moment during the concert.

The Wunsch Arts Center is located at Robert Finley Middle School, 1 Forest Avenue, Glen Cove, NY 11542, and is wheelchair accessible. For more information, please call 516-375-4957, or email helenpbauer@gmail.com

Claudia Beeebe is associated with the Northwinds Symphonic Band