Red Ribbon Week at Locust Valley

Students Against Destructive Decisions Club helped educate their classmates (Photos provided by the Locust Valley Central School District)

Locust Valley’s middle and high schoolers celebrated Red Ribbon Week earlier this month. Red Ribbon Week is dedicated to helping students make smart choices, the school district said.

The Students Against Destructive Decisions club, school counselors and guest speaker Stephen Hill hosted activities from Oct. 28 through Nov. 1.

On Oct. 28, students received red ribbon stickers as they entered school. Throughout the week, the S.A.D.D. club and guidance counselors spoke in the classroom. Presenters spoke about the dangers of destructive decisions regarding drugs and alcohol.

On Nov. 1, Hill, who founded the organization Speak Sobriety, spoke to students about how he escaped his addiction and recovered. Hill teaches young people about substance use prevention and mental health awareness.

