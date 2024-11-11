A rendering of what Wyandanch Rising could look like someday, with plenty of affordable housing options within walking distance of the LIRR. (courtesy BHC Architects)

Response to Editorial : Housing shortage, not taxes the cause of high cost of living on Long Island Nov.7-13,2024

There is an easy fix to the problem of housing shortage. Have HUD come in and build affordable apartments. he apartments would be set up

like a college campus, like at Binghamton in Upstate New York.

There would be studios at $ 750 per month rental, one bedroom at $900 per month,and two bedroom at $ 1000 per month. The rent would cover all expenses

except WIFI.

As at Binghamton, there would be a building set up with a cafeteria, conference room, sitting room, theater and bathrooms. The cafeteria can charge .

There would be free parking.

These apartments would be fixed rent and the cost can only be raised every five years and then no more than inflation.

These apartments would be open only to senior citizens, over 70, who must sell their homes.

In Levittown alone, there are at least 5000 homeowners who would gladly sell their homes and move.

Right now residential building is done here only for the rich. Take Harborside, with entrance fees at over $500,000 and then the owners have to pay a monthly maintenance fee. What a scam!

There is plenty of land to build these apartments. Right now the politicians prefer having warehouses built all over the Island.

To paraphrase Geraldo Rivera “we seniors are not garbage.”

We raised our children here and over came the ups and downs of life. We deserve our retirement life to be one of freedom from worry.

John Wolf

Levittown