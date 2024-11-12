28 Seaford students selected for All-County ensembles

A group of 28 students from the Seaford School District has been selected to perform at this year’s Nassau Music Educators Association All-County Festival. The festival will take place at the LIU Tilles Center from Jan. 8 through Jan. 19.

The festival will feature student-musicians from fifth-grade through 12th grade, who were selected based on performance and teacher recommendation. Students qualified based on their NYSSMA solo performances.

Seaford’s students will perform alongside the other top-performers in the county.

“Congratulations to the 28 talented Seaford students who have been accepted into All-County,” said Coordinator of Fine and Applied Arts Patrick Kennedy in a press release.

“This recognition highlights the dedication and skill of our young musicians. I’d also like to commend our music teachers for their guidance in helping these students succeed. This achievement reflects the strength of our music program and our community’s commitment to fostering creativity and excellence,” he said.

The district congratulates the following All-County musicians:

Seaford High School’s All-County band musicians are Madelyn Boyon (flute), Brian Karaman (Bb clarinet) and Brandon Siegel (tenor saxophone)

Seaford High School’s All-County choir students are Emma Baldwin, Brandon Bombardier, Isabella Grace, Corinne Gustavson, Dylan Malone, Alexia Mohammed and Molly Restivo

Seaford Middle School All-County band students are Samantha Juan (French horn) and Logan Siegel (Bb clarinet)

The middle school’s All-County choir students are Lily Boyon, Cadan Calderaro, Chris Falta, Leanne Gregorek, Peyton Hujber, Gia Lennon and Sky Schoenberger.

Seaford Harbor Elementary School’s All-County band musician is Maeve Carloni (alto saxophone), and its choir students are Logan Rackow, Caroline Restivo and Guiliana Romano.

Seaford Manor Elementary School’s band musicians are Eliza Bevilacqua (trombone) and Eric Henriquez (trumpet). The school’s All-County choir students are Penelope Brooks, Krystalia Paraskevopoulos and Kendall Wasnenius.

