Holiday travel & winter getaways

With winter around the corner, many are looking for the perfect holiday getaway. Whether it’s a scenic destination, a local holiday market or solo travel plans, here are some recommendations to ensure your holiday travel is enjoyable, safe, and stress-free.

Scenic Winter Destinations

Winter offers a variety of destinations, each with its unique charm and activities:

Aspen, Colorado: Known for its world-class skiing, Aspen offers snow-covered mountains, cozy lodges, and luxury spas. It’s a great choice for those looking for adventure as well as relaxation. For a quieter experience, visit early in December or late January when crowds are smaller. Quebec City, Canada: The charm of Quebec’s Old Town, with cobblestone streets and European-style architecture, feels like stepping into a storybook. With the beautiful Fairmont Le Château Frontenac and the annual Winter Carnival, Quebec City is ideal for both families and couples. Lake Tahoe, California and Nevada: Lake Tahoe offers a scenic setting where you can enjoy skiing, snowboarding and winter hikes. Visitors can find both peaceful, secluded areas and lively resort towns, providing a variety of options based on the experience they’re seeking. Reykjavik, Iceland: For those interested in international travel, Reykjavik offers striking winter scenery, geothermal pools and the possibility of seeing the Northern Lights. With a range of tours and activities, Reykjavik is a prime winter destination for solo travelers or families.

Travel Hacks for a Smoother Journey

Traveling during the holidays can be hectic, but a few simple strategies can make the experience less stressful:

Pack Wisely : To avoid baggage fees and save space, pack essentials only. Roll your clothes, use packing cubes and wear bulkier items, like winter coats, to the airport. Keep essentials such as medications and important documents in your carry-on in case of delays.

: To avoid baggage fees and save space, pack essentials only. Roll your clothes, use packing cubes and wear bulkier items, like winter coats, to the airport. Keep essentials such as medications and important documents in your carry-on in case of delays. Book Nonstop Flights When Possible : Winter weather can lead to flight delays, so choosing nonstop flights reduces the risk of missed connections. If layovers are unavoidable, consider scheduling longer connection times in case of delays.

: Winter weather can lead to flight delays, so choosing nonstop flights reduces the risk of missed connections. If layovers are unavoidable, consider scheduling longer connection times in case of delays. Utilize Travel Apps : Apps like Google Flights and Hopper allow travelers to monitor flight prices and book when rates are low. Other tools, like Waze or Google Maps, offer real-time traffic updates for those driving to their destination.

: Apps like Google Flights and Hopper allow travelers to monitor flight prices and book when rates are low. Other tools, like Waze or Google Maps, offer real-time traffic updates for those driving to their destination. Secure Trip Insurance: Winter storms can disrupt plans, so purchasing travel insurance that covers delays, cancellations and lost luggage is wise, especially if you’re traveling internationally or with expensive gear like ski equipment.

Local Holiday Markets for a Festive Experience

Exploring local holiday markets is a great way to experience the holiday spirit, shop for unique gifts and enjoy seasonal treats. Here are a few popular options:

Christkindlmarket, Chicago : Modeled after traditional German markets, Chicago’s Christkindlmarket is one of the most popular in the U.S., offering handmade ornaments, holiday treats like strudel and bratwurst and a festive atmosphere with live music.

: Modeled after traditional German markets, Chicago’s Christkindlmarket is one of the most popular in the U.S., offering handmade ornaments, holiday treats like strudel and bratwurst and a festive atmosphere with live music. Union Square Holiday Market, New York City : This iconic market offers a wide array of artisan crafts, gourmet treats and handmade goods. It’s an ideal stop for holiday shopping, and visitors can take in the festive holiday decor of nearby 5th Avenue.

: This iconic market offers a wide array of artisan crafts, gourmet treats and handmade goods. It’s an ideal stop for holiday shopping, and visitors can take in the festive holiday decor of nearby 5th Avenue. Old Town Christmas Market, Alexandria, Virginia: Located just outside Washington, D.C., Alexandria’s Old Town transforms into a festive holiday scene with light displays, markets and holiday entertainment.

Visiting these markets is an ideal family outing, providing a warm and vibrant setting to celebrate the season.

Family-Friendly Activities for a Memorable Winter Break

Traveling with family during the holidays calls for activities that entertain everyone. Here are a few ideas that ensure a memorable winter getaway:

Snow Tubing and Sledding : Resorts in places like Lake Placid, New York or Park City, Utah, offer snow tubing and sledding areas for a fun family experience. It’s a great option for those who may not be up for skiing but still want a winter sports adventure.

: Resorts in places like Lake Placid, New York or Park City, Utah, offer snow tubing and sledding areas for a fun family experience. It’s a great option for those who may not be up for skiing but still want a winter sports adventure. Ice Skating : Many cities offer outdoor ice skating rinks during the holidays, such as the rink at Rockefeller Center in New York City or the National Gallery of Art Sculpture Garden Ice Rink in Washington, D.C. Skating is a fun and festive family activity that brings everyone together.

: Many cities offer outdoor ice skating rinks during the holidays, such as the rink at Rockefeller Center in New York City or the National Gallery of Art Sculpture Garden Ice Rink in Washington, D.C. Skating is a fun and festive family activity that brings everyone together. National Park Winter Visits: Some national parks, like Yellowstone and Yosemite, offer winter tours that showcase breathtaking snow-covered landscapes. These parks have ranger-led programs and activities tailored for families, providing an educational and scenic experience.

Solo Travel Ideas for the Holiday Season

Winter is a perfect time for solo travelers to enjoy peaceful getaways or explore new cultures:

Kyoto, Japan : For solo travelers looking to experience culture and beauty, Kyoto’s serene temples and peaceful gardens are a wonderful retreat. Winter is considered an off-peak season, so you can enjoy the sights with fewer crowds, making it ideal for personal reflection and exploration.

: For solo travelers looking to experience culture and beauty, Kyoto’s serene temples and peaceful gardens are a wonderful retreat. Winter is considered an off-peak season, so you can enjoy the sights with fewer crowds, making it ideal for personal reflection and exploration. Sedona, Arizona : For a milder winter climate, Sedona’s red rock scenery is ideal for hikes and photography. Solo travelers can explore the area’s scenic trails and meditate at Sedona’s famous energy vortexes, perfect for introspection and relaxation.

: For a milder winter climate, Sedona’s red rock scenery is ideal for hikes and photography. Solo travelers can explore the area’s scenic trails and meditate at Sedona’s famous energy vortexes, perfect for introspection and relaxation. Vienna, Austria: Solo travelers interested in art, music and history will find Vienna’s museums and holiday markets captivating. With numerous cafés, Vienna offers ample opportunities for solo dining in a warm and welcoming environment.

Safety Tips for Stress-Free Winter Travel

Safety is a top priority, especially with unpredictable winter weather. Here are some essential tips:

Monitor Weather Forecasts : Check the weather in both your departure and arrival cities and sign up for airline alerts on potential delays. For drivers, carry an emergency kit with blankets, food and a flashlight, especially if traveling to remote winter destinations.

: Check the weather in both your departure and arrival cities and sign up for airline alerts on potential delays. For drivers, carry an emergency kit with blankets, food and a flashlight, especially if traveling to remote winter destinations. Stay Health-Conscious : Busy airports and gatherings can expose travelers to germs. Bring hand sanitizer, wear a mask if needed and stay hydrated throughout your journey to reduce the risk of illness.

: Busy airports and gatherings can expose travelers to germs. Bring hand sanitizer, wear a mask if needed and stay hydrated throughout your journey to reduce the risk of illness. Have a Backup Plan: Even with the best preparation, winter travel can involve unexpected hiccups. Keep flexible plans, whether it’s staying with family, rescheduling activities or having alternate transportation options, to keep your stress levels low.

From scenic destinations to travel hacks and activity ideas, these tips will help you create a memorable holiday season, wherever you go.