Glen Cove’s June Petrucci dies at 93

June Petrucci, 93, passed away peacefully Nov. 9, leaving behind a legacy of love, dedication and cherished memories. Born and raised in Glen Cove, June was a proud lifelong resident who dedicated herself to her community and family. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Gus, and is survived by her loving children, Robert Petrucci and Monica Citko (Bob).

June was a devoted and loving Nana to her grandchildren, Beth (Jason), Meagan (Carlos) and Nicki, and a cherished Great Nana to Lauren, Bryce, Maddie and Maverick. Her family brought her immense joy, and she took great pride in her role as a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, creating countless memories that will be treasured by all who knew her.

For over 45 years, June served as a crossing guard in Glen Cove, where she became a familiar and beloved presence, keeping generations of children safe and greeting each day with warmth. Outside of her work, she was known for her green thumb, tending to her garden with as much care as she did her family and community.

June’s life was a testament to loyalty, kindness, and love, and she will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Obituary submitted by the Whitting Funeral Home