Ernie Canadeo inducted into Business Hall of Fame

Pictured left to right, LIBN Editor Regina Jankowski, Ernie Canadeo and Janet Lenaghan from Hofstra University at the Business Hall of Fame ceremony (Photo provided by EGC Group)

Ernie Canadeo earned a spot in the Long Island Business News Hall of Fame after 40 years of service to the region and 20 years of non-profit work. Canadeo is a lifelong Long Island resident and currently lives in Oyster Bay.

“It’s really humbling,” Canadeo said. “There are a lot of other businesspeople on Long Island, and it’s great being recognized for a lot of what I’ve done.”

The LIBN Hall of Fame ceremony was held at Crest Hollow Country Club in Woodbury.

Canadeo was one of 15 honorees who were presented awards. Honorees were chosen by a panel of business leaders from Hofstra University for their hard work and dedication to the community.

Canadeo founded his advertising company, EGC Group, in 1985. His first office was in Hicksville until he moved to Melville in 2005.

He started a digital division of the company in 1997, which built websites, he said.

“That’s how we started in digital,” he said.

The digital division was made a year before Google, he said.

“We have a nice, early start in digital media,” he said.

In his advertising career, Canadeo said he saw the shift from traditional media, like television, print and mail, to online platforms and digital spaces.

Canadeo said when he first started his business, there were about 30 to 40 major advertising agencies on Long Island. He said he saw that change as digital culture and marketing began to develop.

“A lot of companies went in-house with their advertising, and a lot of agencies did not adapt early enough on to digital media,” he said.

“It’s a lot more complicated, but it’s also easier to target your potential customers now,” he said.

Over a decade ago, Canadeo got involved with the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame.

“We’ve inducted over 100 musicians and music executives,” he said.

Canadeo said the organization did not have a building to operate from, but he was able to secure one.

“I was able to acquire a building in Stonybrook Village in 2022,” he said.

Canadeo said the building was donated to the organization by the Ward Melville Heritage Organization rent-free for 25 years.

He said the museum now houses a Billy Joel exhibit that has drawn over 10,000 visitors.

In addition to his work at his company and the Hall of Fame, Canadeo continues to work with local non-profits.

“I’ve always liked giving back time and resources,” he said.

He said EGC Group joined the organization CreateAthon, which connects advertising agencies with local non-profits to donate time and do pro bono work.

“Realistically, we’ve donated probably $3 million in time and in media,” he said.

The agency has not worked with CreateAthon since 2020, but will resume working with them in the near future, Canadeo said.

In addition to his work through EGC, Canadeo said he has sat on the board of about 20 nonprofits.

“The 2024 Hall of Fame members are outstanding leaders,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, the managing director of BridgeTower Media/Long Island Business News.

“What they focus their attention on really matters; what they say is important; and what they do makes a difference for many on Long Island and beyond,” she said in a release. “We at Long Island Business News congratulate this year’s Hall of Fame inductees.”