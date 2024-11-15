Making Thanksgiving prep enjoyable

Thanksgiving is often a time for families to gather, share a meal and reflect on what they’re grateful for. But for the host, the days leading up to the big feast can be overwhelming. Between cooking, cleaning and managing the influx of guests, it’s easy for the holiday preparations to become stressful. However, with the right mindset and a bit of planning, Thanksgiving prep can actually be enjoyable. Here’s how to take the stress out of the kitchen and create a warm, welcoming atmosphere for everyone involved.

Start early

The best way to make Thanksgiving prep enjoyable is to break down the tasks and give yourself enough time to complete them without rushing. Start by planning the menu and making a shopping list several days before the holiday. By having a clear roadmap, you’ll feel more organized and in control.

Be sure to prioritize what needs to be done first: Are there any dishes that can be made ahead of time? What can be prepped the day before? An organized plan not only saves time but reduces anxiety as well.

Creating a timeline is essential. Write down what you need to do on each day leading up to Thanksgiving—shopping, prepping vegetables, baking desserts and thawing the turkey, if necessary. This step-by-step approach ensures you won’t be overwhelmed on the day of the event.

Delegate tasks

Thanksgiving is a family affair, and you don’t have to carry all the responsibility alone. If you’re hosting a large group, ask your guests to bring a dish or help with some of the smaller tasks.

You can assign specific roles based on each person’s preferences or cooking skills, such as one person handling the appetizers, another taking on the desserts and someone else setting the table.

This not only alleviates your workload but also creates a sense of shared responsibility, making everyone feel like they are contributing to the success of the celebration. Plus, it gives guests something to do as they arrive, easing them into the holiday mood.

Embrace the spirit

One of the most enjoyable parts of Thanksgiving prep can be the time spent in the kitchen with loved ones. Instead of seeing it as a chore, view it as an opportunity for bonding. Turn on some festive music, pop open a bottle of wine and engage in lighthearted conversation while you prepare the meal. Whether it’s chopping vegetables, stirring gravy or assembling a salad, involve your family in the process and make it a fun activity.

If you have young children, involve them in simple tasks like setting the table or making place cards for each guest. These little moments can help foster a sense of togetherness and create lasting memories.

Focus on simple dishes

Not every Thanksgiving meal has to be an elaborate, multi-course feast. Simplify your menu to include a few crowd-pleasing dishes that are easy to prepare and leave plenty of time for other activities.

Consider dishes that can be made in advance to save time on the big day. For example, casseroles, stuffing and pies can be prepped the day before and stored in the fridge. A few side dishes, like roasted vegetables or mashed potatoes, can be kept warm in the oven while you focus on the turkey.

By cutting down on complexity, you can focus on enjoying the cooking process rather than feeling overwhelmed by it. Plus, simpler dishes tend to be more manageable and can still be full of flavor.

Realistic expectations

It’s easy to get caught up in Pinterest-worthy perfection, but remember, Thanksgiving is about spending time with loved ones, not about achieving culinary perfection. If something goes wrong, like the turkey taking longer to cook than expected or a dish not turning out as planned, stay calm and go with the flow. Guests will appreciate your efforts and no one will mind if everything isn’t picture-perfect.

Letting go of unrealistic expectations can actually make the experience more enjoyable. Focus on the moments of connection and celebration rather than stressing over every little detail.

And in the spirit of keeping things enjoyable, inexpensive and simple, here’s an easy side dish recipe of roasted radishes that are sure to be a new holiday favorite at your table.

Ingredients

20 medium radishes, trimmed and cut in half

2 Tbsp olive oil

2 tsp Italian seasoning, divided

1/4 tsp salt

1/4 tsp pepper

1/4 c grated Parmesan cheese

Preheat the over to 400 degrees. Grease a 9×9 baking dish or pie tin with olive oil. Add halved radishes to baking dish. Brush radishes with oil and sprinkle half of the Italian seasoning (or any combination of your favorite dried seasonings is fine too, like thyme or rosemary, etc.), salt and pepper over the top. Bake for 45 minutes or until lightly browned. Toss radishes to coat and sprinkle with remaining seasonings. Add Parmesan cheese on top and bake for five more minutes. Remove from oven and serve. Serves four. Top with sour cream, optional. Recipe source unknown; prepared by Christy Hinko.