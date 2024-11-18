Flushing Bank opens new Melville location

Female hand inserting bank card into automatic cash machine (ATM) to access bank account services in the city. Cash withdrawing, paying bills, checking account balance, transferring money, currency exchange at ATM. Self-service concept.

Flushing Bank is opening a new branch location in Melville, marking the bank’s latest step in expanding its presence on Long Island.

“The new Melville location represents an important step in our strategic expansion on Long Island, offering a prime location within a key business hub,” said John R. Buran, president and CEO of Flushing Bank.

The new branch, at 555 Broadhollow Road, is Flushing Bank’s ninth location on Long Island. The bank’s expansion aims to “enhance accessibility and convenience for customers” and “solidify its presence in key business and residential communities,” Flushing Bank said in a statement.

“Our Branch Manager, James LaDolce, and his team have been actively introducing our comprehensive banking services to the local community,” Buran said. “I know they are excited to serve the needs of the Melville community and look forward to fostering strong, lasting relationships with both residents and businesses.”

