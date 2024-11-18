Father stabbed to death by son in Rocky Point, police say

Suffolk County police are seeking Matthew Zoll, who is wanted for the murder of his father, Joseph Zoll, who was stabbed to death on Nov. 9.

Police found a man stabbed in his Rocky Point home and are now searching for his alleged killer — his son.

The Suffolk County Police Department found Joseph Zoll, 61, stabbed in his home at 30 Quail Road while responding to a 911 call in the early hours of Nov. 9. Zoll was brought to Stony Brook University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Now Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are searching for his son, Matthew Zoll, 23, whom they believe stabbed and killed his father.

Police are seeking the public’s help in finding Matthew Zoll, who is wanted for murder. He is white, 6’1 and 150lbs, with brown hair, brown eyes and a small scar under his left eye. Detectives believe Zoll does not have a car.

Anyone with information on Matthew Zoll’s location is asked to call 911, the Homicide Squad at

631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.