Copiague man gets 17 years in prison for raping stepdaughter, 9

A Copiague man was sentenced to 17 years in prison for raping his 9-year-old stepdaughter.

The man, 33, pleaded guilty at Suffolk Couty court to rape on Sept. 20 and will serve 20 years of post-release supervision after his prison sentence. Prosecutors are not publicly naming him to protect the identity of the child victim.

“Today, justice has been served, not only for the victim, but for all children in our community who deserve to feel safe,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney. “The defendant’s actions were reprehensible, and the sentence reflects the gravity of the harm done to an innocent child. Our priority will always be to protect our most vulnerable and to ensure that those who commit such heinous acts face the consequences of their actions.”

Prosecutors said the defendant subjected the victim to sexual abuse, including rape, in February 2023 while her mother was at work. The young girl told her mother about the abuse the next day because she was anxious about being left alone with him again.

The girl’s mother confronted the defendant and called the police, who placed him under arrest after an investigation.

The defendant will be required to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison.