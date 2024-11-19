Webinar: Top 5 Elder Law & Estate Planning Topics for the Thanksgiving Table

Thanksgiving is a time when the whole family gets together and reflects on what they feel thankful for. This year, use this as an opportunity to discuss with your parents and family future plans and goals.

Join Elizabeth Schneps Aloni of Schneps Media and Cona Elder Law Senior Partner Melissa Negrin-Wiener for a vibrant webinar discussion exploring essential elder law and estate planning topics to secure your future and protect your legacy.

Topics discussed which you may want to address with your loved ones include asset protection, long term care, the family home, advanced directives and the importance of trusts.

The webinar is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21. Sign up for this free webinar here.