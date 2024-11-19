Hearing on Northern Boulevard construction delayed

Roslyn Estates residents who had come to speak during Nov. 16 meeting of the board, photo taken by Luke Feeney

A public hearing during the Nov. 16 Village of Roslyn Estates Board of Trustees meeting for a particular use permit to replace wireless communications equipment was postponed.

Initially presented to the board on Sept. 10, the proposal to replace 24 existing antennas atop 1044 Northern Boulevard by Steel-Los Dos LLC, AT&T licensee, has generated concerns from residents.



During the Oct. 22 board meeting, residents brought up what they believed to be problems with the proposal.

One resident expressed skepticism of the expert hired by AT&T to perform the initial report. In addition, he requested that another independent expert complete an ambient measure of the radiation in the neighborhood to determine whether or not it conforms to the code.

After presenting the board documents that she believed were evidence of a building code violation, a resident who said she lives near 1044 Northern Blvd. also presented documents suggesting that the built tower was bigger than the original proposal.

The Nov. 16 hearing was delayed per request by Steel-Los Dos LLC, according to Roslyn Estates Mayor Paul Leone Peters, much to the disappointment of residents who came to speak at the hearing. The next opportunity for a public hearing on the proposal will be at the Dec. 16 meeting of the board.

Other business conducted by the board included the monthly budget report, an audit of claims, and the police report for September statistics.



The board also ratified hiring William P. Johnson, RF Engineering Consultant, to review Centerline and Pinnacle RF exposure reports. In addition, the board ratified the approval of purchasing trees and planting them in the Village Right of Way. The board expected the trees to be planted by the end of the week.