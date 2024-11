Scene from the Herricks High School Theater production of “Peter and the Starcatcher.” Photo courtesy of Herricks Public Schools

On Nov. 15 and 16, the Herricks Theater production of “Peter and the Starcatcher” delighted audiences with three sold-out performances at Herricks High School.

Audiences were captivated by the wild and whimsical tale that’s based on the backstory of Peter Pan and his nemesis Captain Hook.

Scene from the Herricks High School Theater production of “Peter and the Starcatcher.”

