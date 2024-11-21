Levittown’s young minds learn financial basics

Students at Summit Lane Elementary School in the Levittown School District got a jumpstart toward financial independence as they learned the basics through a Hofstra University program on Nov. 18.

Hofstra University’s Money and Me Program, which teaches young students foundational financial skills, made its way to Summit Lane thanks to visiting junior Andrew Kurian. Mr. Kurian met with fourth graders, who each received a workbook of activities.

Students started off by filling out a check with all information placed in the appropriate fields. Students wrote their names, the date, and the amount of money they wanted to send. The Money and Me Program also covers the use of debit and credit cards, budgeting and more in-depth financial skills.