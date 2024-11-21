NCPD officer visits Gardiners Avenue to talk stranger danger

A Nassau County Police Department officer made a stop to Gardiners Avenue School in the Levittown School District to discuss stranger danger with young students, on Nov. 14.

First and second graders gathered to hear from Officer Teana Grande of the NCPD’s Community Affairs Unit. Officer Grande discussed tips about potentially dangerous situations when encountering strangers both in person and online. Students heard and acted out what they should do if caught in a harmful situation. Officer Grande also told students how to avoid harm with specific tips such as never giving out their names or addresses to strangers.