Dalimonte, CCE Nassau to host informational meeting

North Hempstead Town Council Member Mariann Dalimonte is partnering with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Nassau County to host a Manhasset Bay Oyster Gardening information session

“We have made tremendous progress with our Manhasset Bay oyster seeding efforts, and I am excited to invite residents to join those efforts with the expansion of our oyster gardening program with CCE Nassau,” said Council Member Dalimonte.

Attendees will learn about the community benefits of oyster gardening, such as water quality improvements, erosion prevention, and habitat recovery. In addition they will also learn how they can join the oyster gardening initiative to help restore Manhasset Bay.

“CCE Nassau is excited to assist in the expansion of oyster gardening within Manhasset Bay,” Christina LoBuglio, CCE Nassau’s Community Aquaculture Educator, said. “We look forward to continuing education sessions and training sessions as more residents get involved with the restoration of their waterways next year and for many years to come,”

The meeting is scheduled for Dec. 10 at 7 pm in the Lapham Room of the Port Washington Public Library.





