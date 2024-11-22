Pedro A. Quintanilla is first Hispanic member of Westbury Board of Trustees

Pedro A. Quintanilla has been appointed to the Village Board of Trustees by Westbury Mayor Peter Cavallaro. This appointment will be historic for the village, as he will be the first Hispanic member in the Westbury Village Board’s history.

Quintanilla has lived in Westbury for 34 years. He is married, with two children. His governmental and public experience and his commitment to the community are extensive. He’s been on the Westbury School District’s Board of Education since 2016, and a member of the Westbury Latino Advisory Council since 2014.

He also mentored the St. Brigid Hispanic Young Adult group for three years with his wife, was the chair of the St. Brigid Parish Hispanic Committee from 2005 to 2015, and was on the board of the St. Brigid/Our Lady of Hope Regional School from 2011 to 2022, and is a board member of the St. Brigid Parish Millenium Fund since 2023.

I am humbled at the opportunity to continue serving the entire Westbury community as a village trustee,” Quintanilla said. “My goal will be to work with the mayor and the rest of the board in continuing to make the village one of Long Island’s best places to live.”