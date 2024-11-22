‘Tis the season of giving

With the holiday season upon us, nonprofit organizations are making heartfelt appeals for donations and volunteers. As families and friends gather to celebrate, this is also a time to reflect on the broader community and consider the transformative power of giving back.

Volunteering is more than just an act of kindness—it’s an experience with profound benefits for individuals and communities alike. By dedicating time and effort to a cause, volunteers foster a sense of community and social connection, helping to reduce feelings of isolation. This is especially meaningful during the holidays, a time when loneliness can weigh heavily on many.

Engaging in volunteer work also enhances mental well-being. The sense of purpose and accomplishment that comes from helping others boosts self-esteem and happiness. Research supports the idea that acts of service can combat stress and improve overall mood, making it a win-win for everyone involved.

Moreover, volunteering offers a chance to develop new skills and gain valuable experiences. Whether it’s organizing events, mentoring youth or assisting with administrative tasks, the opportunities are diverse and rewarding. These skills often translate to personal and professional growth, building confidence and opening doors to new possibilities.

Volunteering also broadens perspectives. By working alongside people from diverse backgrounds or helping those facing unique challenges, volunteers gain a deeper understanding of societal issues and develop greater empathy. These experiences can spark lasting change, encouraging individuals to advocate for and support meaningful causes beyond the holiday season.

For many, the relationships formed through volunteering are among its most cherished benefits. The shared mission of making a difference fosters camaraderie and can lead to lifelong friendships. Volunteers frequently cite these bonds as one of the most rewarding aspects of their service.

The act of giving back creates a positive ripple effect. It benefits not only the immediate recipients of assistance but also inspires others to contribute, creating a cycle of goodwill. As individuals witness the impact of their efforts, they’re often motivated to continue supporting their communities, ensuring the spirit of giving extends far beyond the holidays.

This season, consider exploring local nonprofit organizations, shelters or community centers to see how you can help.

In the spirit of the holidays, volunteering is a gift that benefits everyone. By giving your time and talents, you not only make a tangible difference in the lives of others but also enrich your own life in immeasurable ways.

Here are some local organizations that could use your help.

Andy Foundation

195 Herricks Rd., New Hyde Park

516-739-1717

www.theandyfoundation.org

Child Care Council of Nassau

99 Quentin Roosevelt Blvd, Ste. 201, Garden City

516-358-9250

www.childcarenassau.org

Bethany House

102 Whitehouse Ave., Roosevelt

516-868-6866

www.bhny.org

Adelphi Breast Cancer Hotline

Adelphi University

Breast Cancer Support Program

Garden City

516-877-4320

www.breast-cancer.adelphi.edu

The Book Fairies

70 N. Main St., Freeport

516-557-6645

www.thebookfairies.org

Family & Children’s Association

100 E. Old Country Rd., Mineola

516-746-0350

www.fcali.org

Ronald McDonald House

267-07 76th Ave., New Hyde Park

516-775-5683

www.rmhlongisland.org

Girl Scouts of Nassau County

110 Ring Rd. W., Garden City

516-741-2550

www.gsnc.org

Long Island Crisis Center

2740 Martin Ave., Bellmore

516-826-0244

www.longislandcrisiscenter.org

Mary Brennan INN

100 Madison Ave., Hempstead

516-486-8506

www.the-inn.org

The Sarah Grace Foundation

217 Plainview Rd., Hicksville

516-433-9745

www.thesarahgracefoundation.org

Belmont Child Care Association

2150 Hempstead Tpke., Gate 6, Elmont

516-488-2103

www.belmontchildcare.org