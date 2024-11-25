Draft Plans unveiled for Shore Road Improvements in Glen Cove, Glenwood Landing and Sea Cliff

Nassau County Legislature Minority Leader Delia DeRiggi-Whitton (D–Glen Cove) joined with City of Glen Cove and Sea Cliff Village officials on Nov. 13 to review recently completed draft plans for the expanded Shore Road streetscape, flood mitigation and traffic calming project in Glen Cove, Glenwood Landing and Sea Cliff.

Spanning 3.3 miles the project encompasses Shore Road, Prospect Avenue, Cliff Way and the Boulevard in Glen Cove (0.70 miles) Glenwood Landing (0.92 miles) and Sea Cliff (1.7 miles). Key

proposed elements include:

Drainage Improvements

Scudders Pond in the vicinity of Tappan Beach

Shore Road in the vicinity of 14 The Boulevard

Shore Road in the vicinity of 158 The Boulevard



Traffic Improvements

Traffic Signal Reconstruction Shore Road at Glenwood Road Prospect Avenue at Tappen Beach Entrance Prospect Avenue at Littleworth Lane

Intersection Reconstruction at Prospect Avenue and Glen Avenue/Locust Place

Speed Awareness Device

Roadway Improvements

Traffic Calming

Bike Lanes

Roadway Resurfacing & Reconstruction

ADA Curb Ramp & Sidewalk Improvements

Streetscape along the North Limits Lighting, Benches, Parallel Parking, Sidewalk widening, etc.



To date, contractors have completed a topographic survey and mapping throughout the project limits and conceptual design plans based on the survey; an engineer’s estimate; watershed mapping, drainage inventory and existing conditions drainage model; traffic signal design and traffic analysis.

County Department of Public Works officials estimate the project will cost between $14 million and $18 million. Complete design is expected to be finished by the fourth quarter of 2025 per the DPW, with construction slated to start in the second quarter of 2026, according to officials. Flooding issues will be addressed first before embarking upon traffic calming, streetscaping and beautification upgrades.

“For far too long, flooding along Shore Road has been a tremendous headache for all who live in, work in and visit this area, but with the steps that have been taken so far, I truly believe a fix is on the horizon,” DeRiggi-Whitton said. “I am encouraged by the contents of this proposal, and I encourage the public to continue providing feedback throughout this process so that the engineers can perfect and implement long-term solutions that will make the communities along this vital corridor safer and more beautiful.”

